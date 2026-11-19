Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court declined mandatory citizenship verification for voters.

Court forwarded plea to Centre, ECI; policy decision.

Petitioner sought verification for new voters and existing changes.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition seeking mandatory citizenship verification of every individual applying to get their name included in the electoral rolls through Form 6. The court observed that changing the existing verification mechanism involves policy considerations and is not a matter for judicial intervention.

The bench said a copy of the petition could be forwarded to the Central Government and the Election Commission of India (ECI), allowing them to examine the concerns and decide whether any action was necessary.

Supreme Court Asks Centre, Election Commission To Examine Plea

Declining to intervene, the apex court maintained that any decision to modify the current procedure for adding names to electoral rolls falls within the domain of policy.

It directed that the petition be sent to the Centre and the Election Commission, both of which are free to consider the matter and take appropriate steps.

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Ashwini Upadhyay Questions Aadhaar-Based Voter Registration

The petition was filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, who argued that the Election Commission has a constitutional responsibility to ensure that electoral rolls contain only eligible Indian citizens.

He contended that Aadhaar should not be treated as sufficient proof of citizenship for including an individual's name in the voter list.

Upadhyay maintained that the electoral authority must establish the citizenship status of applicants before allowing them to register as voters, as voting rights are reserved for Indian citizens.

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Plea Also Seeks Citizenship Verification For Form 8 Applicants

Apart from Form 6 applications, the petition raised concerns about individuals submitting Form 8 to make corrections or changes to their existing voter registration details.

It sought verification of the citizenship status of such applicants as well, arguing that the process should not be limited to those seeking fresh inclusion in the electoral rolls.

Form 6 is used by eligible individuals to apply for the inclusion of their names in the voter list, while Form 8 is meant for corrections and changes to existing electoral roll entries.