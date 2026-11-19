Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court issued notices over protest economic impact.

Traders claim ₹14,000 crore business loss, seek compensation.

CTI seeks protest rules, balance business, protest rights.

Traders await Supreme Court hearing on November 27.

The economic impact of protests and political rallies on businesses in Delhi has reached the Supreme Court, which has issued notices to the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and All India Students’ Association (AISA), among other parties, on a petition filed by traders. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for November 27.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has welcomed the court’s move, describing it as an important step towards ensuring that the concerns of traders are heard.

The petition was filed by the Kirana Committee and the Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchants Association. It challenges a Delhi Police order dated October 11 that designated Ramlila Maidan as a site for protests and demonstrations. The traders have argued that prolonged protests and large political rallies in the capital affect business not only at the venues but also in neighbouring markets.

Traders Claim ₹14,000 Crore Business Impact

According to CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal, continuous protests at Jantar Mantar affected business worth around Rs 3,000 crore in Delhi, while a rally held at Ramlila Maidan resulted in an estimated loss of Rs 11,000 crore.

The CTI claims that such events disrupt commercial activity across several markets in central Delhi, including Connaught Place, Palika Bazaar, Janpath, Chawri Bazaar, Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Daryaganj and Kamla Market.

CTI Seeks Compensation From Protest Organisers

Welcoming the Supreme Court's intervention, Goyal said traders were not opposed to the right to protest, but their right to conduct business and earn a livelihood also needed protection.

The CTI has demanded that organisers be made responsible for compensating traders for losses caused by demonstrations and political rallies. It has also sought the designation of Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar and Ramlila Maidan as no-protest zones.

Rather than imposing a blanket ban on protests, the organisation has called for clear rules governing such events. These include fixing limits on the duration of demonstrations and the size of crowds, ensuring that traffic arrangements do not block access to markets and hospitals, and establishing accountability for business losses.

Traders Await November 27 Hearing

Goyal said the Supreme Court's observations had raised hopes among traders. He argued that while the right to protest must be protected, the fundamental rights of other citizens also need to be safeguarded, making a balance between the two essential.

The CTI has said it is prepared to present the case of traders and shopkeepers before the Supreme Court if required. Traders are now looking towards the next hearing on November 27.