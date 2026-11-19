The Supreme Court is reviewing the economic impact of protests and political rallies on Delhi businesses. This follows a petition from traders, with notices issued to various parties like Congress and AAP.
Congress, AAP, CJP Get Notice As Delhi Traders Move Supreme Court Over Protest Disruptions
Filed by the Kirana Committee and Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchants Association, the plea challenges a Delhi Police order designating Ramlila Maidan as a protest site.
- Supreme Court issued notices over protest economic impact.
- Traders claim ₹14,000 crore business loss, seek compensation.
- CTI seeks protest rules, balance business, protest rights.
- Traders await Supreme Court hearing on November 27.
The economic impact of protests and political rallies on businesses in Delhi has reached the Supreme Court, which has issued notices to the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and All India Students’ Association (AISA), among other parties, on a petition filed by traders. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for November 27.
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has welcomed the court’s move, describing it as an important step towards ensuring that the concerns of traders are heard.
The petition was filed by the Kirana Committee and the Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchants Association. It challenges a Delhi Police order dated October 11 that designated Ramlila Maidan as a site for protests and demonstrations. The traders have argued that prolonged protests and large political rallies in the capital affect business not only at the venues but also in neighbouring markets.
Traders Claim ₹14,000 Crore Business Impact
According to CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal, continuous protests at Jantar Mantar affected business worth around Rs 3,000 crore in Delhi, while a rally held at Ramlila Maidan resulted in an estimated loss of Rs 11,000 crore.
The CTI claims that such events disrupt commercial activity across several markets in central Delhi, including Connaught Place, Palika Bazaar, Janpath, Chawri Bazaar, Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Daryaganj and Kamla Market.
CTI Seeks Compensation From Protest Organisers
Welcoming the Supreme Court's intervention, Goyal said traders were not opposed to the right to protest, but their right to conduct business and earn a livelihood also needed protection.
The CTI has demanded that organisers be made responsible for compensating traders for losses caused by demonstrations and political rallies. It has also sought the designation of Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar and Ramlila Maidan as no-protest zones.
Rather than imposing a blanket ban on protests, the organisation has called for clear rules governing such events. These include fixing limits on the duration of demonstrations and the size of crowds, ensuring that traffic arrangements do not block access to markets and hospitals, and establishing accountability for business losses.
Traders Await November 27 Hearing
Goyal said the Supreme Court's observations had raised hopes among traders. He argued that while the right to protest must be protected, the fundamental rights of other citizens also need to be safeguarded, making a balance between the two essential.
The CTI has said it is prepared to present the case of traders and shopkeepers before the Supreme Court if required. Traders are now looking towards the next hearing on November 27.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Supreme Court addressing regarding protests in Delhi?
What is the claimed business loss due to protests in Delhi?
Traders estimate a ₹14,000 crore business loss. This includes ₹3,000 crore from Jantar Mantar protests and ₹11,000 crore from a Ramlila Maidan rally.
What solutions are traders proposing for protest impacts?
Traders demand compensation from protest organisers and seek to designate key areas like Connaught Place as no-protest zones. They also advocate for clear rules on protest duration and crowd size.
When is the next hearing for this case in the Supreme Court?
The next Supreme Court hearing concerning the economic impact of protests on Delhi businesses is scheduled for November 27. Traders are awaiting the court's observations.