Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US President Trump, Putin discussed Ukraine, bilateral relations.

Trump met Xi, planning Ukraine, nuclear arms talks.

Summit agenda included Iran, AI; Zelenskyy expressed concern.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China, ahead of their anticipated trilateral engagement with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Kremlin described the discussions as positive, saying the two leaders addressed the Ukraine conflict and bilateral relations.

“We’ve known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this — or at least start,” Trump said ahead of the meeting.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that the discussions had taken place, although neither side announced any major breakthrough.

Kremlin Says Trump-Putin Meeting ‘Went Well’

Ushakov said the two presidents discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and issues concerning relations between Washington and Moscow.

“The meeting between the Russian and US leaders went well,” Ushakov said, according to Russian state news agency TASS, as quoted by Al Jazzera.

He added that the discussions did not produce any particularly significant announcements, as both sides were preparing for the trilateral engagement involving Xi. The bilateral meeting marks the first face-to-face talks between Trump and Putin since their discussions in Alaska last year, which failed to produce an agreement to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

JUST NOW: President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in China. “We've known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this — or at least start.” https://t.co/PqaoFaSa1C — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 19, 2026

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Ukraine War And Nuclear Arms On Trump's Agenda

Trump is expected to use the trilateral meeting to push discussions on major international conflicts and nuclear weapons control. He has indicated that ending the Ukraine war would be among the issues he wants to raise with Putin and Xi.

The conflict, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, remains a major point of contention between Moscow and Washington.

Trump's aides had earlier indicated that Ukraine would not feature in the meeting's agenda. However, the US President subsequently suggested that the mounting Russian military casualties could create an opportunity to end the war.

Nuclear arms control is another key concern. The last nuclear arms treaty between the US and Russia expired in February, leaving the world's two largest nuclear powers without binding limits on their arsenals for the first time in more than five decades.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed concern that the proposed discussions could lead to an agreement being negotiated without Kyiv's participation.

Trump Meets Xi Ahead Of Putin Talks, Discusses Hormuz And Trade

Before meeting Putin, Trump held a separate discussion with Xi, marking their third substantial engagement this year. Trump spoke positively about his relationship with the Chinese leader and highlighted their shared interest in maintaining oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, which has witnessed attacks amid the Iran war.

The US President also indicated that he would encourage Beijing to purchase more American agricultural products as Washington seeks to address trade concerns.

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Iran Conflict, AI And Robots Add To APEC Agenda

Beyond Ukraine and nuclear weapons, the US-Israel war on Iran, trade disputes and artificial intelligence developments could feature in discussions at the summit.

Trump has also hinted at the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and holding a separate private conversation with Putin. However, neither engagement has been included in his official schedule.

Meanwhile, the APEC summit is also set to feature a special performance by humanoid robots, which are scheduled to dance, sing and interact with journalists covering the event.