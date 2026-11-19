Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian national Tushar Sharma found dead in burning car.

Homicide investigators suspect Sharma was deliberately targeted; motive unclear.

Consulate monitors probe; police seek public's help for information.

A 25-year-old Indian national was found dead inside a burning car in Canada's British Columbia province, with homicide investigators suspecting that he was deliberately targeted. The deceased, identified as Tushar Sharma, was discovered in Langley on October 29. However, investigators are yet to establish the motive behind the killing.

The Consulate General of India in Vancouver has expressed grief over Sharma's death, saying it is in contact with his family and local police authorities and is closely monitoring the investigation.

In a post on X, the consulate said it was "deeply saddened" by the death of the 25-year-old Indian national in Langley, British Columbia. It added that it was in touch with his next of kin and local police officials.

How Was Tushar Sharma Found Dead?

According to a report by The Times of India, Sharma, a resident of Surrey, was found inside a vehicle after firefighters responded to a blaze in the 23300 block of Rawlison Crescent in Langley on October 29.

Emergency services and police personnel reached the spot at around 10.30 pm following reports of a vehicle on fire. While extinguishing the blaze, firefighters reportedly discovered what appeared to be human remains inside the car.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which is leading the probe, subsequently identified the deceased as Sharma. Citing CBC News, the report said investigators found that Sharma had no criminal record and had "limited known" contacts in Canada.

Investigators Suspect Sharma Was Deliberately Targeted

Sgt. Freda Fong of the IHIT said the motive behind the killing remained unclear, but the evidence suggested that Sharma had been specifically targeted.

According to CBC News, Fong said investigators were working with Sharma's family and friends in Canada and overseas to understand his lifestyle and activities before his death.

The investigation is focused on reconstructing the events leading up to the fire, including Sharma's movements and contacts in the days before he was killed. Officials are also examining possible personal disputes and trying to establish how many people may have been involved.

The reason the vehicle was set on fire is another key aspect of the investigation.

Police Seek CCTV And Dashcam Footage

The probe involves the Langley Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), forensic teams and the BC Coroners Service, which are assisting the IHIT in determining the circumstances surrounding Sharma's death.

Police have appealed to the public for information that could help investigators identify those responsible. They are particularly seeking CCTV footage, dashcam recordings and details of any suspicious activity around Rawlison Crescent on the night of October 29.

Investigators have also urged anyone who may have been in contact with Sharma before his death to come forward with information.