Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A 12-year-old boy died during SP roadshow.

Flower-showering bulldozer fatally ran over the boy.

Boy was crossing road to pick up sister.

Incident drew sharp criticism from Uttar Pradesh BJP.

A 12-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a bulldozer showering flower petals during Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s roadshow in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, news agency IANS reported.

The deceased, identified as Aryavardhan Singh, was a resident of Rajdhani village in Chauri Chaura. The incident took place in the Koodaghat area during the SP’s PDA Rath Yatra, which was being held in Gorakhpur, the home turf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Aryavardhan’s father, Omkar Singh, is a local BJP leader.

According to the boy’s father, the bulldozer was showering flower petals on the procession when it hit his son. He alleged that Akhilesh Yadav’s convoy had already moved ahead when the machine, approaching at high speed, struck the boy from behind.

Boy Was On His Way To Pick Up Sister

Speaking to IANS, Omkar Singh said the incident took place around 2 pm when his son was crossing the road to pick up his sister from Kendriya Vidyalaya.

He said the flower-showering JCB was following the convoy at high speed to shower petals on Akhilesh Yadav from behind. Aryavardhan was crossing the road when the vehicle ran over him, killing him on the spot, his father alleged.

The impact reportedly threw the boy towards a road divider, leaving him with a severe injury to the back of his head. He later succumbed to his injuries.

BJP Reacts To Fatal Incident During SP Roadshow

The incident drew a sharp response from the Uttar Pradesh BJP, which alleged negligence in the arrangements for the roadshow and criticised the conduct of SP supporters during the procession.

The incident occurred during the party’s PDA Rath Yatra, which featured a flower-showering bulldozer as part of the welcome for Akhilesh Yadav.