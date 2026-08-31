After Sawan 2026, Remove These 4 Things From The Puja Room To Avoid Vastu Dosh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Purify temple with Ganga, bright attire, and fresh Tulsi.

With the Savan Purnima, Lord Shiva's favorite month, Savan, ends and the month of Bhadrapada (Bhadon) begins. In Sanatan Dharma, the month of Bhadrapada is considered a time of devotion, joy, and celebration. Major festivals such as Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, and Ganesh Chaturthi, the welcome of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, are celebrated during this month. According to scriptures and Vastu principles, whenever the worship season changes, it's important to rebalance the energy in the prayer room. Special cleaning of the home's temple at the end of Sawan month helps maintain positive energy in the home.

Remove These 4 Things From The Temple Immediately

After the month of Sawan ends, certain items kept in the puja room can cause Vastu defects. These should be removed immediately:

Dried Belpatra, Datura, and Stale Flowers: During the month of Sawan, Belpatra, Datura, Aak flowers, and Shami leaves are offered daily to the Shivalinga. If these are dry or withered in the temple, remove them immediately. Dry leaves bring negativity into the home. Instead of throwing them in the trash, bury them in the soil of a pot or flow them in running water.

Stale water and old utensils for Abhisheka: Avoid stale water in the lota, conch, or panchamrit pot used for the Abhisheka of the Shivalinga. Thoroughly wash and polish copper and brass vessels.

Burnt wicks and ashes: Don't let burnt wicks, incense ashes, and camphor residue from aarti performed during the month of Sawan accumulate in the corners of the temple. This can cause poverty.

Old and dirty puja clothes: Remove the old cloth spread on the Lord's platform and the old Raksha Sutra removed during the month of Sawan from the temple and immerse them.

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Decorate Your Puja Room Like This On The First Day Of Bhadrapada

The month of Bhadon is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Ganesha. Make these special changes in your temple from the first day:

Purification with Ganga water: Wipe the entire temple and idols with a clean cloth and sprinkle Ganga water. This purifies and calms the atmosphere.

Use yellow and bright clothing: Plain clothing is more common for Lord Shiva during the month of Sawan, but in Bhadrapada, choose yellow, saffron, or red for Laddu Gopal and the temple platform. Yellow is the color most loved by Lord Vishnu.

Placement of Laddu Gopal and Ganpati Bappa: Clean and decorate the swing of Bal Gopal in the temple. Place a peacock feather and a flute near him. Also, begin preparing the place for Ganesha's worship.

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Regularly provide Tulsi leaves: Tulsi is not offered to the Shivalinga during the month of Sawan , but during Bhadrapada, Tulsi leaves are essential in every offering to Lord Krishna. Keep a stock of fresh Tulsi leaves in the temple.

This small change made in the home temple opens new doors of happiness, peace and prosperity in the family.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.