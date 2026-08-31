Saturi Teej 2026: Date, Rituals And Significance Know Why Cows Are Worshipped

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fasting is typically waterless; moon prayers conclude the observance.

Kajari Teej (Kajali Teej) , which follows Hariyali Teej, is considered very special for married women. It is celebrated with great pomp and show in many states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, as Saturi Teej or Badi Teej . On this day, married women observe a day-long fast without water for the long life of their husbands, breaking the fast in the evening by offering prayers to the moon. Unmarried women also observe this fast to find a suitable husband. According to Astrologer Nitika Sharma, Director of Shri Laxminarayan Astro Solution Ajmer, know the important rules, auspicious time and story related to Kajari Teej:

Auspicious Time For Kajari Teej

Tritiya Tithi begins: August 30, 09:36 am

Tritiya Tithi Ends: August 31, 08:50 AM

Udaya Tithi Value: According to Udaya Tithi, the festival of Kajari Teej will be celebrated on 31st August .

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Method Of Worship Of Neemdi Mata

First of all, install Neemdi Mata with the support of the wall at the place of worship.

Sprinkle water and roli on the mother and offer Akshat (rice).

Apply 13 dots of mehndi and roli on the wall with your ring finger.

Apply 13 dots of kajal with your index finger.

Offer Mauli, Mehndi, Kajal, clothes, fruits and Dakshina to Neemdi Mata.

Apply roli tilak on the puja kalash and tie a mauli.

Light a lamp near a small pond (ghee/milk/water tank) made at the place of worship and look for cucumber, lemon, neem branch, nose ring and pallu of the saree in it.

Finally, break the fast by offering Arghya when the moon rises at night.

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Worship Of Cow And Offering Of Sattu

On this day, many types of delicious dishes (Pinda) are made from wheat, gram and rice sattu.

Worshiping the cow is considered mandatory before breaking the fast.

Place jaggery and soaked gram on a dough ball/bread and feed it to the cow, only after this take the prasad yourself.

Important Rules Of Fasting

This fast is mainly observed without water.

Pregnant women or sick people can observe this fast with fruits.

If the moon is not visible due to bad weather , then the fast can be broken by offering Arghya towards the sky at around 11:30 pm.

According to legend, a very poor Brahmin and his wife lived in a village. The Brahmin woman observed a fast on Kajari Teej and insisted her husband bring her gram flour. Troubled by financial difficulties, the Brahmin entered the moneylender's shop at night and made gram flour using only 1.25 kilograms of gram flour and packed it in a bundle. Hearing the noise, the moneylender's servants caught him. Weeping before the moneylender, the Brahmin told the truth: his wife was observing the Teej fast and he had only taken sattu (rice flour), and he hadn't stolen anything. Upon searching him, he found only sattu (rice flour). The moneylender was deeply impressed by the Brahmin's honesty and his wife's devotion to her husband. He accepted the Brahmin as his sister and sent him off with a bountiful supply of sattu, jewelry, clothes, henna, and money. Afterward, the entire family performed the ritualistic worship of Kajali Mata, and poverty vanished from their lives forever.

Married Women Should Keep These Things In Mind

16 Shringar: On this day, married women should get ready like a bride by wearing new clothes, bangles, bindi and mehndi.

Mutual love: For marital happiness, avoid criticizing, deceit or harsh words on this day.

Folk songs and swing: After the puja, women should come together to sing Kajri songs and swing, which brings positive energy into the house.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.