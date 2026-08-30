Bahula Chaturthi 2026: No Cow At Home? Know How To Perform Puja And Cow Seva

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bahula Chaturthi on August 31, 2026, focuses on cow worship.

Worship a cow's image if an actual animal is unavailable.

Visiting a cowshed to serve cows is highly virtuous.

Consistent cow care brings blessings and family well-being.

Bahula Chaturthi 2026: The fast of Bahula Chaturthi is believed to be associated with Lord Krishna and cow worship. There is a tradition of worshipping cows and calves on this day. It is believed that serving and worshipping cows brings happiness and prosperity to the family and fulfills wishes for the well-being of children. Bahula Chaturthi is on August 31, 2026.

Today, many urban dwellers find it difficult to afford a cow. This raises the question: how can one perform Bahula Chaturthi puja if one doesn't have a cow at home? Can one perform puja with a picture of a cow, or is it more appropriate to visit a cow shelter and serve cows?

What To Do If There Is No Cow At Home?

From a religious perspective, emotion, devotion, and strength are considered important in worship. If you don't have a cow at home, you can worship a picture of a cow or a cow alongside an idol of Lord Krishna. Clean the place of worship and place a picture of a cow there. Offer roli, rice grains, flowers, and a garland.

Offer jaggery or green fodder symbolically and pray to Lord Krishna and Mother Cow for the well-being of your family. Worshiping an image is a form of devotion, while serving a live cow is considered direct service.

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Is It Better To Go To A Cowshed And Serve Cows?

If possible, visiting a cowshed on Bahula Chaturthi and serving cows and calves is considered highly virtuous. Cows can be fed green fodder, jaggery, or other food according to their needs. Serving at a cowshed not only represents worship but also contributes to the care of the animals, and it bestows the blessings of 33 crore gods and goddesses.

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What Is The Correct Rule Of Cow Service?

Cow service is not a one-day service, but keeping the cow in a clean and safe place, providing food and water daily, helping in the care of sick or injured cows, and providing financial or material help as per the need of the cow shelter is also a part of the service.

1. Can we worship a picture of a cow on Bahula Chaturthi?

If you don't have a cow at home, you can worship the picture with devotion. Light a lamp and offer roli, rice grains, and flowers.

2. Why are cows and calves worshipped together?

This is associated with motherhood, protection, and the well-being of children. By worshipping the cow and calf on this day, people pray for the happiness and prosperity of their children.

3. How to serve cows at a cowshed?

Provide the cows with fodder, food, or water as needed. Donating to the cowshed's maintenance is also a good way to serve.

4. What are the benefits of serving cows on Bahula Chaturthi?

It is believed that serving cows is virtuous and brings blessings from Lord Krishna. This is used to pray for the well-being of the family and the welfare of children.