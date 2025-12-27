Delhi Police Arrest 285, Seize Weapons & Illicit Liquor In Pre-New Year Crackdown

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Police Arrest 285, Seize Weapons & Illicit Liquor In Pre-New Year Crackdown

The operation resulted in significant recoveries, including 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges and 27 knives. Police also seized 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor, 6.01 kg of ganja.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
In a major pre-New Year crackdown, Delhi Police on Friday carried out Operation Aaghat 3.0, arresting 285 people for offences under the Excise Act, NDPS Act and Gambling Act. The citywide operation, reported by ANI, also involved large-scale preventive detentions aimed at curbing crime and illegal activity ahead of celebrations. Police said the drive led to multiple recoveries, including firearms, knives, illicit liquor, drugs, cash and vehicles, underscoring heightened security measures as authorities moved to maintain law and order across the national capital during the festive period in late December.

285 arrested,Over 500 Detained

Police said 285 people were formally arrested during the operation, while more than 500 individuals were detained as a preventive measure. In addition, 116 people classified as having a “bad character” were also taken into custody. Authorities said 1,306 people were rounded up under preventive provisions as part of efforts to deter crime ahead of New Year celebrations.

Weapons, Liquor & Drugs Seized

The operation resulted in significant recoveries, including 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges and 27 knives. Police also seized 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor, 6.01 kg of ganja and cash amounting to Rs 2,30,990 from gambling-related activities. A total of 310 mobile phones, 231 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler were either seized or recovered during the drive.

Police cite preventive impact

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Hemant Tiwari said the operation was a significant step towards maintaining law and order. He added that those arrested were booked under the Excise Act, NDPS Act and Gambling Act, and that the crackdown also led to the arrest of 10 property offenders and five auto-lifters as part of intensified year-end security measures.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Delhi New Year DELHI DELHI NEWS
