'Silence Won’t Save You': Kajal Aggarwal Urges Hindus To Speak Up Amid Unrest In Bangladesh

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has joined several voices from the Indian film industry in condemning the brutal lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. Taking to social media, the actor expressed anguish over the incident and appealed to the Hindu community to speak out against what she described as a grave act of violence.

Kajal shared a stark message on her Instagram story that quickly drew attention online. The post featured a disturbing visual reference to the incident along with a strong call for action.

‘Wake Up Hindus’: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram Appeal

On her Instagram story, Kajal Aggarwal reposted a message that read, “Wake up Hindus! Silence won’t save you", accompanied by an image depicting a man’s body being set on fire. The post referred to widely circulated videos allegedly showing the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district.

The actor’s post resonated with many online, as concerns grow over the safety of religious minorities in neighbouring countries. While Kajal did not add additional commentary of her own, the message itself conveyed a strong sense of urgency and outrage over the incident.

Janhvi Kapoor Calls Lynching ‘Barbaric’

Kajal Aggarwal was not alone in voicing concern. Actor Janhvi Kapoor also addressed the incident on social media, describing it as deeply disturbing and urging people to confront the violence instead of remaining silent.

“What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is slaughter and it is not an isolated incident. If you don't know about his inhumane public lynching, read about it, see the videos, ask the questions. And if despite all of this you feel no rage, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it,” Janhvi wrote.

She further added, “We will continue to cry about things half way across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death. Extremism in any and every form needs to be called out and condemned before we forget our humanity.”

Who Was Dipu Chandra Das?

Dipu Chandra Das was a Hindu garment factory worker in his twenties who was allegedly lynched by a mob in Bangladesh following accusations of blasphemy. His killing reportedly took place in public, with his body later set on fire, sparking widespread outrage in India and beyond.

The incident occurred amid unrest in Bangladesh following the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who died on December 18 after being shot in Dhaka. The violence surrounding these events has led to heightened tensions within the country.

Protests and Diplomatic Fallout

Das’s killing triggered protests in India, with Hindu organisations such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staging demonstrations outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. The protests highlighted growing concerns over the safety of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh have since faced strain. Both nations reportedly summoned each other’s envoys, and Bangladesh temporarily suspended visa services in three Indian cities, citing security concerns following protests near its diplomatic missions.

Bangladesh’s chief adviser Muhammad Yunus condemned the killing, stating that violence has no place in society. However, anger and anxiety remain high among Hindu communities in India, who continue to demand accountability and stronger safeguards for minorities in neighbouring countries.