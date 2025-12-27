Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bangladesh Singer's Concert Called Off After Mob Hurls Bricks, 20 Students Injured

A James concert in Faridpur was cancelled after a violent mob attack injured 25 people, highlighting rising threats to Bangladesh’s cultural freedom.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 08:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A live performance by legendary Bangladeshi rock musician James was abruptly cancelled in Faridpur after a violent mob attack disrupted the venue, leaving at least 25 people injured, including 15 students. The concert was scheduled for 9:00 pm on Friday and was organised to commemorate the anniversary of a local school.

What was meant to be a celebratory evening quickly descended into chaos when assailants attempted to force their way into the premises and began pelting bricks and stones at attendees, as reported by NDTV. Despite efforts by students and residents to protect the gathering, the escalating threat forced authorities to shut down the programme in the interest of public safety.

Violence Erupts At Cultural Event In Faridpur

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the attack was sudden and coordinated creating panic among the crowd. Several audience members suffered injuries as projectiles rained down, turning the concert ground into a scene of confusion and fear.

Emergency services were called in to assist the wounded, while security personnel struggled to regain control of the situation.

The incident comes amid a surge in violent demonstrations by hardline Islamist groups across Bangladesh. Cultural organisations, journalists, and media outlets have increasingly found themselves under attack. Critics argue that the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has been unable to rein in the unrest. Some observers allege that the violence and acts of arson are being strategically fuelled to destabilise the country and potentially delay the national elections scheduled for February.

James’ Legacy and Rising Radicalism

James, the frontman of the iconic rock band Nagar Baul, remains one of Bangladesh’s most influential musicians. Beyond national borders, he gained immense popularity in India through Bollywood tracks such as Bheegi Bheegi from Gangster and Alvida from Life in a Metro. His appeal across generations made the Faridpur cancellation particularly symbolic, reflecting how even mainstream cultural figures are no longer insulated from extremist hostility.

Taslima Nasreen Slams Attacks On Cultural Institutions

Author and activist Taslima Nasreen strongly criticised the incident, linking it to a broader pattern of assaults on Bangladesh’s cultural heritage.

Writing on the social media platform X, she highlighted that institutions like Chhayanaut and Udichi—known for nurturing secular and progressive art forms such as music, theatre, dance, and folk traditions—had already been destroyed, and now extremists had stopped James from taking the stage.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 08:20 AM (IST)
Bangladesh
