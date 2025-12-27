Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision

UP SIR List: Nearly 2.9 Crore Voters Likely Removed From Rolls After Revision

The draft electoral roll will be published on December 31. Claims, objections can be filed between December 31 & January 30, 2026. The final voter list is scheduled for release on February 28, 2026.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh has concluded, with authorities preparing to publish the draft voter list and final figures on December 31. According to official sources, nearly 2.89 crore voters, around 18.7 per cent of the electorate, have been classified as “uncollectable” and removed from the rolls. The revision has led to a sharp reduction in voter numbers across the state, including a significant drop in the capital, Lucknow.

Following the completion of the SIR process, around 2.89 crore voters likely could not be retained on the electoral roll. Of these, about 1.25 crore voters had permanently moved out of their constituencies and informed booth-level officers of their relocation. Another 45.95 lakh voters were reported deceased, while 23.59 lakh names were identified as duplicates. In addition, nearly 9.57 lakh voters failed to submit mandatory forms, and about 84 lakh voters were marked as missing.

Lucknow Sees Sharp Fall In Voter Count

Lucknow alone recorded a reduction of nearly 12 lakh voters. Of its earlier estimated 40 lakh electorate, around 70 per cent , roughly 28 lakh voters, submitted SIR forms. The remaining names were deleted, including approximately 5.36 lakh duplicate entries. Among the city’s nine assembly constituencies, Malihabad and Mohanlalganj reported the highest submission rates at 83 per cent, while Lucknow Cantonment recorded the lowest at 61 per cent.

Timeline For Draft & Final Rolls

The draft electoral roll will be published on December 31. Claims and objections can be filed between December 31, 2025 and January 30, 2026. The final voter list is scheduled for release on February 28, 2026.

Political Row Over Deletions

The revision has triggered political controversy. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged discord within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that the large-scale deletions had unsettled the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. In a post on X, Yadav claimed that a majority of the removed names belonged to BJP supporters, fuelling unease within the party ahead of future elections.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
