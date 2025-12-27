Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Pens Emotional Birthday Note For 'Maalik' On His 60th Birthday

Salman Khan’s longtime bodyguard Shera shared a heartfelt birthday post for the superstar as he turned 60, praising his strength, silence, and larger-than-life personality.

By : IANS | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera, who has been with the Bollywood superstar for decades now, wished his 'Maalik' on his special day with a heartfelt post on social media.

Shera praised Salman for his unique ability to face every obstacle of life with style, strength, and silence, which is something that according to him makes Salman one of the biggest superstars in the country.

Dropping a photo of himself twinning with the 'Sultan' actor in black on his IG, Shera wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy 60th Birthday, My Maalik @beingsalmankhan...I’ve walked beside you through countless ups and downs, and one thing that has never changed, is your attitude to face every challenge with style, strength and silence. (sic)."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shera (@beingshera)

Shera further expressed his gratitude to Salman for giving him a chance to earn a lot of love and respect, all thanks to him.

"That’s why you’re not just a star……you’re the biggest Superstar. Because of you, I’ve earned so much love nd respect and an identity I’m truly proud of. May God bless you with all the happiness, success and the best of health, always. Aap salamat rahein, Maalik," the post concluded.

Shera is probably one of the most well-known bodyguards of a Bollywood celebrity. He even made a small appearance in Salman's 2011 release "Bodyguard".

Salman kicked off his 60th birthday by having a blast with his family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse. Along with his parents and siblings, he was also accompanied by his industry folks.

Many big names from Bollywood, such as Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, MS Dhoni, Sangeeta Bijlani, Mika Singh, Maniesh Paul, Pragya Jaiswal, Zeeshan Siddiqui, and Rahul Kanwal, along with others, were also a part of Salman's 60th birthday celebration.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Salman Khan 60th Birthday Shera Salman Khan Salman Khan Bodyguard Shera Shera Birthday Wish Salman Khan
