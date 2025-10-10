Explorer
Women’s World Cup 2025: How India Can Still Make Semifinals After Loss To South Africa
After winning their first two matches in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, India faced a setback on Thursday with a loss to South Africa.
After winning their first two matches in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, India faced a setback on Thursday with a loss to South Africa.
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
Published at : 10 Oct 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
Assam CID Arrested Zubeen Garg’s Security Guards After Rs 1 Crore Bank Transactions Surface
World
Mobile Internet Suspended In Pakistan’s Capital Amid Rising Security Tensions
World
'He Got It For Nothing': Trump Criticises Obama’s Nobel Win Ahead Of Prize Announcement
World
Pakistan Irked By Taliban Minister's India Visit; Says 'Afghans Have Always Been Loyal To India'
Advertisement
Nayanima Basu
Opinion