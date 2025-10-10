Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Women's World Cup 2025: How India Can Still Make Semifinals After Loss To South Africa

Women's World Cup 2025: How India Can Still Make Semifinals After Loss To South Africa

After winning their first two matches in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, India faced a setback on Thursday with a loss to South Africa.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
After winning their first two matches in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, India faced a setback on Thursday with a loss to South Africa.

After winning their first two matches in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, India faced a setback on Thursday with a loss to South Africa.

1/6
While this defeat complicates their campaign, it does not eliminate India’s chances of reaching the semi-finals.
While this defeat complicates their campaign, it does not eliminate India's chances of reaching the semi-finals.
2/6
The team still has the opportunity to control its destiny but must win three of the remaining four league matches to secure a top-four finish.
The team still has the opportunity to control its destiny but must win three of the remaining four league matches to secure a top-four finish.
3/6
India’s next challenge comes against defending champions Australia on Sunday, October 12, in Visakhapatnam—a fixture widely regarded as the toughest in their schedule.
India's next challenge comes against defending champions Australia on Sunday, October 12, in Visakhapatnam—a fixture widely regarded as the toughest in their schedule.
4/6
Following that, India will face England and New Zealand, both strong contenders capable of going deep in the tournament.
Following that, India will face England and New Zealand, both strong contenders capable of going deep in the tournament.
5/6
India's final league stage match will be against Bangladesh on Sunday, October 26.
India's final league stage match will be against Bangladesh on Sunday, October 26.
6/6
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur highlighted issues with the top order following the South Africa loss, urging her batters to take greater responsibility for the team’s performance.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur highlighted issues with the top order following the South Africa loss, urging her batters to take greater responsibility for the team's performance.
Published at : 10 Oct 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
India Vs South Africa IND W VS SA W India Women Vs South Africa Women IND W Vs SA W Highlights

