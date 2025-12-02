Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Ridiculous & Baseless': MEA Hits Back At Pakistan Over Sri Lanka Aid Airspace Claim

The MEA reiterated that India remains committed to assisting the people of Sri Lanka in the challenging times through all available means.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 09:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday strongly rejected Pakistan’s allegation that India denied overflight permission to an aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance for cyclone-hit Sri Lanka. Calling Islamabad’s statement “ridiculous” and “baseless”, the MEA said it was yet another attempt by Pakistan to spread “anti-India misinformation”. The MEA also said that the request from Pakistan was processed “expeditiously” in view of the urgency of assistance to Sri Lanka. The permission, according to the MEA, was granted on Monday itself, shortly after the proposal was received by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

The MEA accused Pakistan of deliberately making false statements in the name of humanitarian assistance. The ministry said, “We reject the ridiculous statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan which is yet another attempt of spreading anti-India misinformation.”

The MEA also clarified that the claim made by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry was “baseless” and asserted that the Indian government had taken prompt action after receiving Pakistan’s request.

“The request for overflight clearance of the Pakistani aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka was received by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at 1 pm on Monday (December 1).”

"Request Was Processed Expeditiously”

The MEA emphasised that the Indian authorities processed the request the same day due to the urgent nature of the assistance. The ministry said the clearance was given precisely according to Pakistan’s proposed flight plan and timings.

“Given the urgency of the humanitarian assistance, the Government of India processed the request expeditiously the same day.”

The ministry also stressed India’s support for Sri Lanka during the crisis triggered by severe cyclone conditions. The MEA reiterated that India remains committed to assisting the people of Sri Lanka in the challenging times through all available means.

The Indian government framed the episode as a deliberate attempt by Pakistan to malign India through misinformation. New Delhi has underlined that humanitarian assistance should not be politicised, and reiterated that its priority remains the safety and welfare of the people of Sri Lanka.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 09:50 PM (IST)
MEA Pakistan INDIA Sri Lanka Floods
