Delhi AQI Back In ‘Severe’ Zone As Pollution Levels Rise Again, No Relief In Sight

Neighbourhoods that recorded severe pollution levels included Burari, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Bawana, Vivek Vihar, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, Ashok Vihar and Punjabi Bagh, among others.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 11:27 PM (IST)
Delhi’s air quality slipped back into the hazardous zone on Tuesday evening, with pollution levels rising sharply across the national capital. Several neighbourhoods returned to the ‘severe’ category as the air quality index (AQI) rose significantly compared to the previous two days. By 9 pm, Delhi recorded an AQI of 390, up from 304 on Monday and 279 on Sunday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Out of 39 monitoring stations across the city, 19 reported AQI above 400, signalling a return to conditions associated with serious health risks.

Several Locations Record ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Neighbourhoods that recorded severe pollution levels included Burari, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Bawana, Vivek Vihar, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, Ashok Vihar and Punjabi Bagh, among others.

According to CPCB standards, AQI categories are classified as:

  • 0-50: Good
  • 51-100: Satisfactory
  • 101-200: Moderate
  • 201-300: Poor
  • 301-400: Very poor
  • 401-500: Severe

Forecast Warns Of No Immediate Improvement

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, air quality is expected to remain in the “very poor” category until at least December 5. The forecast indicates that pollution levels are likely to stay in the same range for the following six days as well, suggesting no immediate improvement in overall air quality.

Transport Is Biggest Daily Contributor

Transport remained the largest local source of emissions on Tuesday, accounting for 18.4% of Delhi’s overall pollution, PTI reported.

Other contributions included:

  • Peripheral industries: 9.2%
  • Noida: 8.2%
  • Ghaziabad: 4.6%
  • Baghpat: 6.2%
  • Panipat: 3.3%
  • Gurugram: 2.9%

Transport emissions are expected to contribute 15.6% on Wednesday, according to the forecast.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 11:27 PM (IST)
Delhi Weather Delhi Air Pollution CPCB Delhi Pollution News Delhi AQI Air Quality Index Noida Pollution Gurugram Pollution Severe Air Category Pollution Forecast Air Quality Early Warning System Transport Emissions
