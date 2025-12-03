Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldRussia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 07:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, on Tuesday approved a major defence agreement with India just days before President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to New Delhi scheduled for December 4–5.

The Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support (RELOS) pact, signed on February 18 between the two governments, was submitted for ratification last week by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

At the Duma’s plenary session, Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin underscored the significance of the decision. “Our relations with India are strategic and comprehensive, and we value them. Today’s ratification is another step toward reciprocity and, of course, the further development of our relations,” he said.

What the RELOS Agreement Enables

The pact lays down the framework for deploying military units, warships and aircraft from Russia to India and from India to Russia, along with mechanisms for providing mutual logistical support.

It covers not only the movement of troops and military assets but also all aspects of their logistics. The procedures outlined in the agreement will apply during joint military exercises, training activities, humanitarian assistance missions, disaster relief operations (natural or man-made) and other mutually agreed situations

Enhancing Operational Access

A note released on the State Duma website by the Russian Cabinet of Ministers stated that the pact’s ratification will enable mutual use of airspace and allow Russian and Indian warships to make port calls in each other’s territories with greater ease.
The agreement is expected to significantly strengthen military cooperation and deepen operational coordination between the two long-standing strategic partners.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 07:52 AM (IST)
Read more
