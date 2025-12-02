Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PMO’s Upcoming Headquarters To Be Known As ‘Seva Teerth'; Raj Bhavans Too Get New Name

The new Prime Minister's Office complex will be named "Seva Teerth," signifying a commitment to public service.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is set to be renamed Seva Teerth as part of the Centre’s push toward a more citizen-centric governance model. The move comes alongside a sweeping change in the names of Raj Bhavans across India, following a directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The name Seva Teerth is intended to highlight the PMO as a workplace rooted in public service and as the venue where key national priorities are shaped, according to a report by NDTV.

Name Changes Reinforce ‘Duty Over Power’ Narrative

Under the November 25 Home Ministry order, the official residences of Governors — previously known as Raj Bhavans or Raj Niwas — are being retitled as Lok Bhavan or Lok Niwas, replacing the term “Raj”, which officials say carries monarchical associations.

Nine states have already implemented the change: Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Gujarat, Telangana and Odisha.

These latest changes form part of a broader symbolic shift undertaken by the government in recent years. In 2016, the Prime Minister’s official residence was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg, signalling a focus on welfare rather than exclusivity. The Central Secretariat has also been renamed Kartavya Bhavan, underscoring the theme of service as a national duty.

Similarly, Rajpath, a name rooted in imperial legacy, became Kartavya Path, reinforcing the message that authority comes with responsibility.

 

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 04:18 PM (IST)
