‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail

Imran Khan’s sister Uzma Khanum met him inside Adiala Jail and said his health is “fine”, but alleged he is being mentally harassed in custody. According to Uzma, the former PM is kept locked in his cell throughout the day and is “deliberately troubled.” She also alleged that Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir is responsible for Khan’s current condition.

Uzma said her meeting with Imran lasted around 20 minutes.

Sister Alleges Mental Torture

Authorities at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail allowed Imran Khan’s sister, Uzma Khanum, to meet the incarcerated former Pakistan prime minister. Dr Uzma said Khan told her that although his physical health was fine, he was being subjected to mental torture and claimed Asim Munir was responsible.

Rawalpindi On Alert

Authorities in Rawalpindi have tightened security across the district by enforcing Section 144 for three days, a move triggered by swelling rumours surrounding the health and safety of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The restrictions come at a time when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is gearing up for demonstrations demanding access to its jailed founder.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, places an extensive ban on public gatherings from December 1 to 3 under the Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2024, as per a report on NDTV. The directive specifically prohibits rallies, sit-ins, jalsas, dharnas, processions and demonstrations involving five or more individuals. It also outlaws carrying weapons, batons, ball bearings, sling shots, petrol bombs, improvised explosives and other objects that could potentially be used for violence. Display of arms, except by law enforcement, along with hate speech, pillion riding and the use of loudspeakers are similarly restricted.

Political Mobilisation Continues

Despite the restrictions, PTI leaders have announced plans to move forward with demonstrations. On December 1, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi stated that party leaders would head to Adiala Jail after a protest outside the Islamabad High Court, as reported by News18. Their aim, he said, is to express solidarity with Khan’s sisters and seek a meeting with the imprisoned leader.