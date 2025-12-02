Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail

‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail

Authorities in Rawalpindi have tightened security across the district by enforcing Section 144 for three days, a move triggered by swelling rumours surrounding Khan's health.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 07:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Imran Khan’s sister Uzma Khanum met him inside Adiala Jail and said his health is “fine”, but alleged he is being mentally harassed in custody. According to Uzma, the former PM is kept locked in his cell throughout the day and is “deliberately troubled.” She also alleged that Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir is responsible for Khan’s current condition.

Uzma said her meeting with Imran lasted around 20 minutes.

Sister Alleges Mental Torture

Authorities at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail allowed Imran Khan’s sister, Uzma Khanum, to meet the incarcerated former Pakistan prime minister. Dr Uzma said Khan told her that although his physical health was fine, he was being subjected to mental torture and claimed Asim Munir was responsible.

Rawalpindi On Alert

Authorities in Rawalpindi have tightened security across the district by enforcing Section 144 for three days, a move triggered by swelling rumours surrounding the health and safety of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The restrictions come at a time when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is gearing up for demonstrations demanding access to its jailed founder.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, places an extensive ban on public gatherings from December 1 to 3 under the Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2024, as per a report on NDTV. The directive specifically prohibits rallies, sit-ins, jalsas, dharnas, processions and demonstrations involving five or more individuals. It also outlaws carrying weapons, batons, ball bearings, sling shots, petrol bombs, improvised explosives and other objects that could potentially be used for violence. Display of arms, except by law enforcement, along with hate speech, pillion riding and the use of loudspeakers are similarly restricted.

Political Mobilisation Continues

Despite the restrictions, PTI leaders have announced plans to move forward with demonstrations. On December 1, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi stated that party leaders would head to Adiala Jail after a protest outside the Islamabad High Court, as reported by News18. Their aim, he said, is to express solidarity with Khan’s sisters and seek a meeting with the imprisoned leader.

Also read
Published at : 02 Dec 2025 06:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Imran Khan Latest News ABP Live International Politics Political Controversy Pakistan Imran Khan Assassination Rumors
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
India
PMO’s Upcoming Headquarters To Be Known As ‘Seva Teerth'; Raj Bhavans Too Get New Name
PMO’s Upcoming Headquarters To Be Known As ‘Seva Teerth'; Raj Bhavans Too Get New Name
India
'Sanchar Saathi Optional, Can Delete It': Union Minister Clarifies Amid Oppn's 'Snooping App' Charge
'Sanchar Saathi Optional, Can Delete It': Minister Clarifies Amid Oppn's 'Snooping App' Charge
India
'Shivakumar Will Be CM When....': Siddaramaiah After Breakfast 2.0, Leaves Decision With High Command
'DKS Will Be CM When....': Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar Put Up United Front After Breakfast 2.0
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Karnataka CM–DyCM Breakfast Meet Signals Truce as Congress Claims ‘All Is Well’
Breaking: CCTV Shows Killer Switching Cars After Inderpreet ‘Harry’ Murder; Bishnoi–Brar Gang War Escalates
Breaking: Section 144 in force, PTI Workers Will Protest at Adiala Jail
Winter Session: Opposition Uproar Halts Parliament Over SIR Debate And Mandatory Govt App Issue
Breaking: Three killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash in Balrampur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Mahe – Countering Three Front Maritime Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget