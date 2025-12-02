Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGunmen Open Fire On Passenger-Filled PRTC Bus In Punjab

Gunmen Open Fire On Passenger-Filled PRTC Bus In Punjab

The bus was carrying around 25 to 30 passengers at the time of the attack.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 10:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

An atmosphere of fear gripped Ferozepur after three motorcycle-borne youths opened fire on a Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus on its way to Fazilka. The bus was carrying around 25 to 30 passengers at the time of the attack.

Assailants Fire Multiple Rounds

Eyewitnesses said the bus was travelling on its scheduled route when the trio suddenly pulled up in front of it and began shooting. Several bullets struck the front and sides of the vehicle, leaving visible marks on the windows and triggering panic among those on board.

Passengers Take Cover in Chaos

The sudden gunfire caused chaos inside the bus, with passengers shouting and scrambling for safety. Many reportedly ducked under seats to shield themselves as shots were fired.

No Injuries Reported

Despite the intensity of the attack, no passenger was injured. All occupants were confirmed safe, though the incident left the bus badly damaged and the passengers shaken.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 10:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gunmen PUNJAB Gunmen Open Fire On PRTC Bus Prtc
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Ridiculous & Baseless': MEA Hits Back At Pakistan Over Sri Lanka Aid Airspace Claim
'Ridiculous & Baseless': MEA Hits Back At Pakistan Over Sri Lanka Aid Airspace Claim
India
PMO’s Upcoming Headquarters To Be Known As ‘Seva Teerth'; Raj Bhavans Too Get New Name
PMO’s Upcoming Headquarters To Be Known As ‘Seva Teerth'; Raj Bhavans Too Get New Name
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
World
'We Are Ready For War If You Start...': Putin Warns Europe, Accuses Of Sabotaging Ukraine Deal
'We Are Ready For War If You Start...': Putin Warns Europe, Accuses Of Sabotaging Ukraine Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Karnataka CM–DyCM Breakfast Meet Signals Truce as Congress Claims ‘All Is Well’
Breaking: CCTV Shows Killer Switching Cars After Inderpreet ‘Harry’ Murder; Bishnoi–Brar Gang War Escalates
Breaking: Section 144 in force, PTI Workers Will Protest at Adiala Jail
Winter Session: Opposition Uproar Halts Parliament Over SIR Debate And Mandatory Govt App Issue
Breaking: Three killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash in Balrampur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Mahe – Countering Three Front Maritime Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget