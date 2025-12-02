Gunmen Open Fire On Passenger-Filled PRTC Bus In Punjab

An atmosphere of fear gripped Ferozepur after three motorcycle-borne youths opened fire on a Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus on its way to Fazilka. The bus was carrying around 25 to 30 passengers at the time of the attack.

Assailants Fire Multiple Rounds

Eyewitnesses said the bus was travelling on its scheduled route when the trio suddenly pulled up in front of it and began shooting. Several bullets struck the front and sides of the vehicle, leaving visible marks on the windows and triggering panic among those on board.

Passengers Take Cover in Chaos

The sudden gunfire caused chaos inside the bus, with passengers shouting and scrambling for safety. Many reportedly ducked under seats to shield themselves as shots were fired.

No Injuries Reported

Despite the intensity of the attack, no passenger was injured. All occupants were confirmed safe, though the incident left the bus badly damaged and the passengers shaken.