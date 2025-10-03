Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel Breaks Rishabh Pant's Record Against West Indies, Dhoni Still Ahead

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel Breaks Rishabh Pant's Record Against West Indies, Dhoni Still Ahead

The opening Test of the two-match India–West Indies series is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the hosts stamped their authority on day one.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
The opening Test of the two-match India–West Indies series is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the hosts stamped their authority on day one.

The opening Test of the two-match India–West Indies series is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the hosts stamped their authority on day one.

With Rishabh Pant sidelined due to injury, Dhruv Jurel donned the gloves and immediately made his mark behind the stumps.
With Rishabh Pant sidelined due to injury, Dhruv Jurel donned the gloves and immediately made his mark behind the stumps.
On the very first day, Jurel pouched four catches, becoming only the seventh Indian wicketkeeper to claim four or more dismissals in a single innings of a home Test.
On the very first day, Jurel pouched four catches, becoming only the seventh Indian wicketkeeper to claim four or more dismissals in a single innings of a home Test.
In doing so, Jurel went past Rishabh Pant, who had managed a maximum of three catches in an innings—achieved against Sri Lanka in Mohali.
In doing so, Jurel went past Rishabh Pant, who had managed a maximum of three catches in an innings—achieved against Sri Lanka in Mohali.
While Jurel’s effort was impressive, the top spot continues to belong to MS Dhoni and Nayan Mongia. Dhoni recorded five catches in a Test innings against the West Indies in 2011, while Mongia achieved the same against Pakistan back in 1999.
While Jurel’s effort was impressive, the top spot continues to belong to MS Dhoni and Nayan Mongia. Dhoni recorded five catches in a Test innings against the West Indies in 2011, while Mongia achieved the same against Pakistan back in 1999.
The exclusive list also features the likes of Syed Kirmani, Budhi Kunderan, Dinesh Karthik, Parthiv Patel, and Wriddhiman Saha—wicketkeepers who, like Jurel, have taken four catches in a home Test innings.
The exclusive list also features the likes of Syed Kirmani, Budhi Kunderan, Dinesh Karthik, Parthiv Patel, and Wriddhiman Saha—wicketkeepers who, like Jurel, have taken four catches in a home Test innings.
For the youngster, this performance not only places him in elite company but also signals his potential to carry forward India’s strong wicketkeeping legacy.
For the youngster, this performance not only places him in elite company but also signals his potential to carry forward India’s strong wicketkeeping legacy.
Published at : 03 Oct 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
