IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy

IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy

Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman's removal from KKR's IPL 2026 squad prompts an indefinite ban on the tournament's telecast in the player's country.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Bangladesh Government has banned the telecast of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the country after Mustafizur Rahman was removed from Kolkata Knight Riders' squad.

The Bangladeshi fast bowler was acquired by the three-time champion franchise during the recent IPL 2026 Mini Auction for Rs 9.2 crores.

The franchise recently released a statement, revealing that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL had instructed them to let go of the player.

India and Bangladesh's cricketing relations have soured in recent years due to political tensions. In 2025, the BCCI had put a planned white-ball series tour to the country on hold.

Notably, the Bangladesh Cricket Board is now also looking to have its upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches be hosted outside of India (the co-hosts), refusing to travel there.

Bangladesh Govt Issue Statement On IPL Ban

Here's the statement issued by the government of Bangladesh over their decision to ban IPL telecast in the country:

"In view of the subject, it is being informed that a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come to light regarding the exclusion of Bangladeshi star player Mr Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders team for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, scheduled to be held from 26 March 2026. No rational reason for such a decision by the Indian Cricket Board is known, and such a decision has pained, saddened, and aggrieved the people of Bangladesh."

"Under these circumstances, until further notice, a request is made as per instructions to stop the broadcast/telecast of all matches and programmes of the Indian Premier League (IPL)."

"This order is issued with the approval of the proper authority and in the public interest."

Mustafizur Rahman, prior to recent developments, had been a somewhat regular feature in the competition from Bangladesh, having last represented Delhi Capitals as a replacement entry in 2025.

Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Mustafizur Rahman KKR IPL 2026 Bangladesh IPL
