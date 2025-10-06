Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK: Unstoppable India Script 12th Straight ODI Win Over Pakistan

IND vs PAK: Unstoppable India Script 12th Straight ODI Win Over Pakistan

India continued their dominance over Pakistan in women’s ODIs, securing an emphatic 88-run win in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 08:18 AM (IST)
With this victory, Team India notched up their 12th consecutive ODI triumph against their arch-rivals.
Batting first after losing the toss, India posted a competitive total of 247 runs. Harleen Deol led the charge with a composed 46 off 65 balls, while Jemimah Rodrigues (32), Pratika Rawal (31), and Deepti Sharma (25) made valuable contributions.
Richa Ghosh’s unbeaten 35 off 20 deliveries provided the late flourish.
Among Pakistan’s bowlers, Diana Baig stood out with four wickets, while Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal took two apiece.
In reply, Pakistan faltered early, losing three wickets for just 26 runs. Sidra Amin offered lone resistance with a fighting 81 off 106 balls, but found little support from the other end. Natalia Parvez (33) and Sidra Nawaz (14) were the only other batters to reach double figures as Pakistan were bowled out for 159 runs.
For India, Deepti Sharma and Kranti Gaur starred with the ball, claiming three wickets each, while Sneh Rana chipped in with two scalps. The victory not only showcased India’s all-round dominance but also reaffirmed their superiority over Pakistan in the ODI format.
Published at : 06 Oct 2025 08:18 AM (IST)
