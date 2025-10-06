Explorer
IND vs PAK: Unstoppable India Script 12th Straight ODI Win Over Pakistan
India continued their dominance over Pakistan in women’s ODIs, securing an emphatic 88-run win in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.
India continued their dominance over Pakistan in women’s ODIs, securing an emphatic 88-run win in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
Published at : 06 Oct 2025 08:18 AM (IST)
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
6 Patients Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital
World
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Cities
Curfew, Internet Suspension In Cuttack As VHP Rally Sparks Tensions After Clashes During Durga Puja Immersion
World
Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead In Pittsburgh After Asking Gunman 'Are You Alright, Bud?'
Advertisement
Nayanima Basu
Opinion