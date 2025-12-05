Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig

In a landmark reshaping of Pakistan’s military command structure, President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday appointed Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir as the country’s first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), granting him a five-year term at the helm of the newly created post.

Munir’s elevation follows the ratification of the 27th Constitutional Amendment on November 12, a reform aimed at synchronising military decision-making and consolidating authority across the Army, Navy and Air Force, as per a report on Times of India. The amendment replaces the decades-old position of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), which ceased to exist on November 27 after the retirement of General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

President Zardari formalised the appointment based on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with the Presidency issuing a statement extending its “best wishes” to Munir as he assumes the role. The announcement also confirmed the government’s decision to grant a two-year extension to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, who will continue as Chief of Air Staff from March 2026 after completing his ongoing tenure. Prime Minister Sharif separately approved the extension.

A Strategic Appointment After Months of Military Tensions

Munir’s ascent comes in the aftermath of Pakistan’s brief but intense confrontation with India earlier this year.



The four-day exchange of strikes in May—sparked after India claimed to target militant-linked sites inside Pakistan following the killing of 26 tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir—marked one of the sharpest escalations in recent years. The situation cooled only after U.S. President Donald Trump declared that both nations had agreed to a full ceasefire, which has remained intact since.

Only Second Field Marshal In Pakistan’s History

Munir’s rise to the newly minted CDF post follows his promotion to field marshal, making him only the second individual to hold the prestigious rank after General Ayub Khan, a towering figure of the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war, as per AP. Recent legislation guarantees that Munir will remain in uniform for life and enjoy immunity from arrest—provisions that have ignited political backlash.