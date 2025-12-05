Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldAsim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig

Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig

Pakistan appoints Field Marshal Asim Munir as its first Chief of Defence Forces, reshaping military command under a new constitutional amendment.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a landmark reshaping of Pakistan’s military command structure, President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday appointed Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir as the country’s first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), granting him a five-year term at the helm of the newly created post.

Munir’s elevation follows the ratification of the 27th Constitutional Amendment on November 12, a reform aimed at synchronising military decision-making and consolidating authority across the Army, Navy and Air Force, as per a report on Times of India. The amendment replaces the decades-old position of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), which ceased to exist on November 27 after the retirement of General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

President Zardari formalised the appointment based on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with the Presidency issuing a statement extending its “best wishes” to Munir as he assumes the role. The announcement also confirmed the government’s decision to grant a two-year extension to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, who will continue as Chief of Air Staff from March 2026 after completing his ongoing tenure. Prime Minister Sharif separately approved the extension.

A Strategic Appointment After Months of Military Tensions

Munir’s ascent comes in the aftermath of Pakistan’s brief but intense confrontation with India earlier this year.

The four-day exchange of strikes in May—sparked after India claimed to target militant-linked sites inside Pakistan following the killing of 26 tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir—marked one of the sharpest escalations in recent years. The situation cooled only after U.S. President Donald Trump declared that both nations had agreed to a full ceasefire, which has remained intact since.

Only Second Field Marshal In Pakistan’s History

Munir’s rise to the newly minted CDF post follows his promotion to field marshal, making him only the second individual to hold the prestigious rank after General Ayub Khan, a towering figure of the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war, as per AP. Recent legislation guarantees that Munir will remain in uniform for life and enjoy immunity from arrest—provisions that have ignited political backlash.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
A Hug On The Tarmac, A Dinner At 7 LKM: Modi & Putin Open A High-Stakes Delhi Dialogue
A Hug On The Tarmac, A Dinner At 7 LKM: Modi & Putin Open A High-Stakes Delhi Dialogue
News
Watch: Modi & Putin Leave Delhi Airport Together In Same Car
Watch: Modi & Putin Leave Delhi Airport Together In Same Car
India
Hug, Handshake And Hard Power: Modi–Putin Bonhomie On Display At Delhi Airport | WATCH
Hug, Handshake And Hard Power: Modi–Putin Bonhomie On Display At Delhi Airport | WATCH
India
'We Could Not Live Up To The Promises': IndiGo CEO Admits Failures As DGCA Issues Strict Directives
'We Could Not Live Up To The Promises': IndiGo CEO Admits Failures As DGCA Issues Strict Directives
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget