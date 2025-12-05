Putin’s Aircraft ‘Flying Kremlin’ Becomes World’s Most-Tracked Plane On Its Way To India

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrival in India triggered an unusual global spectacle on Thursday, with his aircraft briefly becoming the most tracked flight on earth, according to real-time aviation tracker FlightRadar24. Putin touched down in New Delhi on Thursday evening, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed him at Palam Airport with a warm embrace—an uncommon personal gesture in protocol-heavy state visits. More than 20,000 people were monitoring the Russian leader’s flight during its journey.

The platform posted on X that, “Our most tracked flight now: one of the Russian government aircraft en route to India. Russian President Putin and Indian PM Modi are scheduled to meet over two days in Delhi,” drawing intense public and diplomatic attention ahead of the high-level visit.

Multiple Russian Planes, Transponders Switching On and Off

Aviation observers tracking Putin’s arrival noticed two Russian government aircraft headed toward India, with their transponders deliberately toggling on and off.



Transponders relay an aircraft’s position and essential data to air traffic controllers, and switching them intermittently is a well-known tactic to mask precise routes during sensitive missions.

The ‘Flying Kremlin’ Lands in Delhi

Putin is known for travelling with signature symbols of Russian state prestige: his Aurus Senat armoured limousine and his highly customised presidential aircraft, the Ilyushin IL-96-300PU, a variant of the IL-96-300 long-range airliner designed by the Ilyushin Design Bureau in the 1980s.



The aircraft—often referred to as the “Flying Kremlin”—features extensive security and communications upgrades befitting one of the world’s most guarded heads of state.

Modi, Putin Share A Car As Diplomacy Moves Into High Gear

After landing, Putin and Modi travelled together in the same vehicle—an arrangement reminiscent of their interactions at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit earlier this year. Modi is hosting an intimate private dinner tonight, ahead of the 23rd India–Russia summit scheduled for Friday.

Officials expect discussions to centre on expanding defence ties, finding mechanisms to protect bilateral trade from geopolitical pressures, and exploring joint work on small modular nuclear reactors—topics closely monitored by Western governments amid shifting global alliances.