Gurugram Hit-and-Run: Businessman Killed While Cycling; Driver Absconding, CCTV Captures Impact

HomeCitiesGurugram Hit-and-Run: Businessman Killed While Cycling; Driver Absconding, CCTV Captures Impact

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 11:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A businessman out for a morning cycling routine was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-2 on Wednesday, December 3. The victim, identified as Amitabh Jain, was struck by a speeding Hyundai Santro bearing a Delhi number plate. CCTV cameras captured the moment the car rammed into him from behind, leaving him critically injured. Despite being rushed for help, he did not survive. Gurugram Police have traced the vehicle number and address linked to the car, but the accused driver remains absconding along with the Santro.

CCTV Shows High-Speed Impact

The incident occurred at around 7:15 am when Amitabh Jain set out on his cycle as part of his regular morning routine. CCTV footage shows him riding along the edge of the road when a fast-moving Santro approaches from behind and hits him with significant force. The collision throws him onto the road, leaving him severely injured. Moments later, the driver flees the scene in the same vehicle without stopping to help.

Police registered a case immediately after reviewing the footage and have launched a detailed investigation. Officers continue to analyse the CCTV recordings to establish the exact sequence of events.

Police Trace Car Details, Accused Still at Large

According to Gurugram Police, they now have the car’s registration number and address associated with the vehicle. A search operation is underway to identify and apprehend the accused driver, who is currently on the run. Investigators are also verifying the movement of the car across nearby checkpoints.

Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said the victim’s family has not raised any suspicion of foul play or murder at this stage. He added that the force is treating the case with urgency and expects to make an arrest soon.

Investigation Continues

The case has sparked concern in the DLF Phase-2 area, where morning walkers and cyclists say the stretch has witnessed increasing speeding incidents. Police maintain that all available technical evidence is being reviewed and that the CCTV footage will play a crucial role in locating the driver.

Authorities are urging the public to report any information that may assist the investigation, as efforts intensify to track down the absconding suspect.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 11:21 PM (IST)
Gurugram HARYANA NEWS Gurugram Hit And Run
