Modi–Putin Diplomacy On Wheels: Why The Russian President Rode With PM In A White Fortuner This Time

During Putin's 2025 India visit, he and Modi rode together in a Toyota Fortuner, a departure from protocol and Putin's usual armored Aurus Senat.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 08:54 AM (IST)
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s latest visit to India produced several striking visuals, but none captured global attention quite like the moment he stepped into a white Toyota Fortuner alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The sight broke from traditional diplomatic protocol and instantly became one of the most talked-about episodes of the high-profile trip.

Putin arrived in Delhi on the night of December 4, 2025, where Prime Minister Modi personally welcomed him at Palam Airport—an uncommon gesture that signalled the warmth and strategic depth of India-Russia ties. However, it was what followed that sent social media into overdrive.

The Fortuner That Went Viral: Model, Price and Details

The vehicle in question, sporting the registration number MH01 EN 5795, is a Toyota Fortuner Sigma 4 MT, registered in April 2024.

According to listings on automotive platforms such as CarDekho, the model carries an approximate price tag of Rs 4.5 million. The SUV, registered under a security fleet valid through April 2039, abruptly entered the VVIP spotlight—an uncommon occurrence, as Fortuners are generally not used in top-tier diplomatic convoys.

Its sudden visibility, combined with the image of both leaders travelling in it, triggered a wave of online fascination and speculation.

Why Putin’s Armoured Aurus Senat Didn’t Make The Trip

Ordinarily, Putin travels abroad accompanied by his heavily fortified Aurus Senat, considered among the most secure state vehicles in the world. That it did not appear in Delhi this time has intrigued observers.

Analysts see this choice as an emblem of the trust and comfort shared by Modi and Putin—underscoring not just official ties but a personal rapport that stretches beyond standard diplomatic parameters.

A Rare Sight: Both Leaders In The Same Vehicle

Global protocols typically dictate that heads of state travel separately under sophisticated security arrangements.

Yet Modi and Putin riding together in the same Fortuner marked a rare exception that international media swiftly labelled as one of the most symbolic highlights of the visit. It conveyed a sense of personal ease and mutual confidence rarely seen between world leaders.

Preparations At Lok Kalyan Marg

At the Prime Minister’s residence, the welcome was meticulously orchestrated. Indian and Russian flags lined the property, security agencies tightened surveillance, and traffic diversions were put in place across several routes. The arrangements reflected the gravity New Delhi attached to the visit.

The broader purpose of Putin’s trip is to deepen India and Russia’s long-standing strategic partnership. Delegation-level meetings are expected to discuss expanded defence cooperation, new energy collaborations, and pathways to shield bilateral trade from global geopolitical pressures. The visit further illustrates India’s deliberate diplomatic balancing act between Washington and Moscow.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 08:54 AM (IST)
