Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Inspiration To Millions': PM Modi Gifts Copy Of Bhagavad Gita In Russian To Putin

'Inspiration To Millions': PM Modi Gifts Copy Of Bhagavad Gita In Russian To Putin

Russian President Putin is on his first visit to India in four years. He will be in New Delhi till December 5 and also hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Modi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 06:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a copy of the Bhagavad Gita in Russian to President Vladimir Putin during is two-day India visit.

Sharing the moment on X, PM Modi called the scripture “a source of inspiration to millions worldwide,” highlighting the profound impact of the Gita’s teachings beyond borders.

"Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world," PM Modi said.

This thoughtful gift followed a warm reception for Putin at Delhi’s Palam airport on Thursday evening, where the two leaders also shared a symbolic car journey from the airport to PM Modi’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The ride epitomised the strong strategic partnership and personal rapport they share. 

Putin’s visit marks his first trip to India in four years and includes the much-anticipated 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, scheduled to take place during his stay in New Delhi until December 5.

Experts see this meeting as more than ceremonial. It’s set to fuel cooperation across defence, trade, science, technology, culture, and humanitarian sectors, deepening ties that have historical roots.

Former diplomat Arun Singh reflected on the longstanding India-Russia relationship, emphasising Moscow’s consistent political and defense support.

"This is an important visit. I have had occasion to serve twice in Moscow. I served at the time of the Soviet Union and then in the 1990s in the Russian Federation after dissolution of the Soviet Union. And I could sense that there is a historical nature to the partnership," he said.

Singh also spotlighted the significance of Russian defense technology in India’s military operations, citing Operation Sindoor as a prime example. “Among the weapons systems that played a key role were the S-400 air defense system and the BrahMos missile, both products of the Russia partnership,” he explained.

Further adding to the perspective, Lydia Kulik, Head of India Studies at Moscow School of Management, called the visit “both symbolic and a spectacle.”

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 06:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vladimir Putin Bhagavad Gita PM Modi Putin In India
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
A Hug On The Tarmac, A Dinner At 7 LKM: Modi & Putin Open A High-Stakes Delhi Dialogue
A Hug On The Tarmac, A Dinner At 7 LKM: Modi & Putin Open A High-Stakes Delhi Dialogue
News
Watch: Modi & Putin Leave Delhi Airport Together In Same Car
Watch: Modi & Putin Leave Delhi Airport Together In Same Car
India
Hug, Handshake And Hard Power: Modi–Putin Bonhomie On Display At Delhi Airport | WATCH
Hug, Handshake And Hard Power: Modi–Putin Bonhomie On Display At Delhi Airport | WATCH
India
'We Could Not Live Up To The Promises': IndiGo CEO Admits Failures As DGCA Issues Strict Directives
'We Could Not Live Up To The Promises': IndiGo CEO Admits Failures As DGCA Issues Strict Directives
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget