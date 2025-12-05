'Inspiration To Millions': PM Modi Gifts Copy Of Bhagavad Gita In Russian To Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a copy of the Bhagavad Gita in Russian to President Vladimir Putin during is two-day India visit.

Sharing the moment on X, PM Modi called the scripture “a source of inspiration to millions worldwide,” highlighting the profound impact of the Gita’s teachings beyond borders.

"Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world," PM Modi said.

This thoughtful gift followed a warm reception for Putin at Delhi’s Palam airport on Thursday evening, where the two leaders also shared a symbolic car journey from the airport to PM Modi’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The ride epitomised the strong strategic partnership and personal rapport they share.

Putin’s visit marks his first trip to India in four years and includes the much-anticipated 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, scheduled to take place during his stay in New Delhi until December 5.

Experts see this meeting as more than ceremonial. It’s set to fuel cooperation across defence, trade, science, technology, culture, and humanitarian sectors, deepening ties that have historical roots.

Former diplomat Arun Singh reflected on the longstanding India-Russia relationship, emphasising Moscow’s consistent political and defense support.

"This is an important visit. I have had occasion to serve twice in Moscow. I served at the time of the Soviet Union and then in the 1990s in the Russian Federation after dissolution of the Soviet Union. And I could sense that there is a historical nature to the partnership," he said.

Singh also spotlighted the significance of Russian defense technology in India’s military operations, citing Operation Sindoor as a prime example. “Among the weapons systems that played a key role were the S-400 air defense system and the BrahMos missile, both products of the Russia partnership,” he explained.

Further adding to the perspective, Lydia Kulik, Head of India Studies at Moscow School of Management, called the visit “both symbolic and a spectacle.”