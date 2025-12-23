Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBarricades Breached, Slogans Raised Outside Bangladesh High Commission Over Hindu Killing | VIDEO

Multiple videos show tense scenes as VHP, Hindu groups protest outside Bangladesh High Commission over lynching in Mymensingh.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Multiple videos emerging from outside the Bangladesh High Commission in the national capital on Tuesday captured tense scenes as Hindu groups staged a protest over the lynching of a Hindu man by an Islamist mob in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh last week.

The footage shows members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu organisations gathering near the diplomatic complex, raising slogans and condemning the killing. In several visuals, protesters are seen attempting to breach police barricades, with a few managing to push past security cordons before being stopped and restrained by Delhi Police personnel.

As tempers flared, police were seen reinforcing barricades and tightening security around the High Commission to prevent any escalation. Protesters continued sloganeering against the attack in Bangladesh, while police moved swiftly to disperse the crowd and maintain order.

Officials said security agencies had anticipated the demonstration and deployed additional forces as a precautionary measure. Delhi Police confirmed that elaborate arrangements were made to ensure law and order and to prevent any untoward incident during the protest.

The demonstration continued under heavy police presence, with authorities closely monitoring the situation as more videos from the site surfaced on social media.

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
VHP Bangladesh High Commission Hindu Protest
