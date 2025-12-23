Explorer
Violence Erupts In 2 Districts Of Assam, Internet Suspended
Internet services were suspended in two districts of Assam’s Karbi Anglong on Tuesday following fresh violence linked to an eviction drive. Clashes broke out between groups, prompting authorities to impose the shutdown, an official said.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Follow States News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Barricades Breached, Slogans Raised Outside Bangladesh High Commission Over Hindu Killing | VIDEO
Cities
Kolkata Witnesses Violence During Protest Over Killing Of Hindus In Bangladesh; Monk Injured
India
‘Discuss Atrocities On Muslims In India’: Jamia Semester Exam Question Under Fire
Cities
‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Here To Stay In Delhi Beyond GRAP-IV, Says Environment Minister
Advertisement
States
6 Photos
Delhi Families Forced To Evacuate As Yamuna Swells, Homes And Markets Go Underwater: PICS
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
ABP Live News
Opinion
Advertisement