HomeNewsIndiaIndia Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner, Raises Safety Of Indian Diplomats Amid Unrest

India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner, Raises Safety Of Indian Diplomats Amid Unrest

The development comes amid heightened diplomatic unease, though an official statement from the government is still awaited.

By : Vishal Pandey | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 08:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India has summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner, with the Ministry of External Affairs seeking details on the evolving situation and raising concerns over the safety and security of Indian diplomats, sources said. The development comes amid heightened diplomatic unease, though an official statement from the government is still awaited.

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 08:52 PM (IST)
