Jamia Semester Exam Question Under Fire

‘Discuss Atrocities On Muslims In India’: Jamia Semester Exam Question Under Fire

Jamia University confirmed that the suspended faculty member serves as a professor in the Department of Social Work.

By : ABP Live News, Ahmad Belal | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 05:55 PM (IST)
Jamia Millia Islamia has initiated an internal inquiry after a question asked in the Semester 1 examination of BA (Hons) Social Work triggered controversy. The university said it has taken strict cognisance of the matter and constituted an internal investigation committee, which has already begun its probe. Pending the outcome of the inquiry, the professor who set the examination paper has been placed under suspension. The university said the suspension will remain in force until the committee submits its report.

Professor Suspended, Probe Committee Formed

Jamia University confirmed that the suspended faculty member serves as a professor in the Department of Social Work. The university said it has adopted a firm stance on the issue and acted swiftly after objections were raised over the content of the examination paper. According to the administration, disciplinary action was taken to ensure academic responsibility and institutional accountability while the matter is being examined internally.

Controversial Question Sparks Outrage Online

The controversy began during the BA (Hons) Social Work Semester 1 examination held on December 21, when students were asked the following question: “Discuss the atrocities against Muslim minorities in India giving suitable examples.” A photograph of the question paper soon circulated widely on social media, prompting strong reactions and criticism from several quarters.

Jamia clarified that the question paper had been prepared through the university’s established process. Under this system, a departmental committee comprising faculty members reviews and approves examination papers before they are finalised and distributed to students. The disputed paper, the university said, had passed through this standard approval mechanism before being used in the examination hall.

Following the backlash triggered by the viral images, the university said it decided to act immediately by ordering an internal investigation and suspending the professor responsible for setting the paper until the inquiry is completed and a report is submitted.

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 05:46 PM (IST)
