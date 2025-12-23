Yunus Government 'Expresses Sorrow' Over Lynching Of Hindu Man, Issues Statement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Bangladesh Interim Government has expressed deep sorrow over the lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh and extended condolences to his family, describing the killing as a grave criminal act with no place in society. The victim, Dipu Chandra Das, a factory worker, was killed last week in an incident that has drawn widespread condemnation. The government said violence cannot be justified under any circumstances and assured the family that justice will be pursued fully and without exception.

Education Adviser visits Dipu Chandra Das’s family



Mymensingh, December 23, 2025: The Office of the Chief Adviser has expressed its profound sorrow over the killing of factory worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh and extended its deepest condolences to his family.



— Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) December 23, 2025

On Tuesday, Education Adviser C R Abrar visited the victim’s family in Mymensingh on behalf of the Interim Government. During the visit, he conveyed sympathy, expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and assured them of continued government support.

In an official statement, the government described the lynching as a heinous and unjustifiable crime. It stressed that allegations, rumours or differences in belief cannot excuse violence and that no individual has the right to take the law into their own hands. Authorities reiterated that such acts run contrary to the principles of law and social harmony in Bangladesh.

The Office of the Chief Adviser confirmed that financial and welfare assistance would be provided to the family and said officials would remain in close contact with them in the coming days to ensure continued support.

Arrests Made, Investigation Underway

Law enforcement agencies have arrested at least 12 people in connection with the murder, and investigations are ongoing. The Interim Government has directed authorities to pursue the case thoroughly and warned that those responsible will face the full force of the law.

Dipu Chandra Das was lynched to death on December 19 following allegations of blasphemy. His body was later set on fire, according to officials. The incident triggered outrage and renewed concerns over mob violence and religious intolerance.

The government said it remains committed to ensuring accountability and upholding the rule of law, adding that acts of violence based on unverified claims or religious hatred would not be tolerated. Officials emphasised that justice for the victim and his family remains a priority as the legal process continues.