Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldYunus Government 'Expresses Sorrow' Over Lynching Of Hindu Man, Issues Statement

Yunus Government 'Expresses Sorrow' Over Lynching Of Hindu Man, Issues Statement

The Office of the Chief Adviser confirmed that financial and welfare assistance would be provided to the family and said officials would remain in close contact with them.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Bangladesh Interim Government has expressed deep sorrow over the lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh and extended condolences to his family, describing the killing as a grave criminal act with no place in society. The victim, Dipu Chandra Das, a factory worker, was killed last week in an incident that has drawn widespread condemnation. The government said violence cannot be justified under any circumstances and assured the family that justice will be pursued fully and without exception.

On Tuesday, Education Adviser C R Abrar visited the victim’s family in Mymensingh on behalf of the Interim Government. During the visit, he conveyed sympathy, expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and assured them of continued government support.

In an official statement, the government described the lynching as a heinous and unjustifiable crime. It stressed that allegations, rumours or differences in belief cannot excuse violence and that no individual has the right to take the law into their own hands. Authorities reiterated that such acts run contrary to the principles of law and social harmony in Bangladesh.

The Office of the Chief Adviser confirmed that financial and welfare assistance would be provided to the family and said officials would remain in close contact with them in the coming days to ensure continued support.

Arrests Made, Investigation Underway

Law enforcement agencies have arrested at least 12 people in connection with the murder, and investigations are ongoing. The Interim Government has directed authorities to pursue the case thoroughly and warned that those responsible will face the full force of the law.

Dipu Chandra Das was lynched to death on December 19 following allegations of blasphemy. His body was later set on fire, according to officials. The incident triggered outrage and renewed concerns over mob violence and religious intolerance.

The government said it remains committed to ensuring accountability and upholding the rule of law, adding that acts of violence based on unverified claims or religious hatred would not be tolerated. Officials emphasised that justice for the victim and his family remains a priority as the legal process continues.

Also read
Published at : 23 Dec 2025 07:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Bangladesh Violence Yunus Government Dipu Chandra Das
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Yunus Government 'Expresses Sorrow' Over Lynching Of Hindu Man, Issues Statement
Yunus Government 'Expresses Sorrow' Over Lynching Of Hindu Man, Issues Statement
States
Violence Erupts In 2 Districts Of Assam, Internet Suspended
Violence Erupts In 2 Districts Of Assam, Internet Suspended
India
‘Discuss Atrocities On Muslims In India’: Jamia Semester Exam Question Under Fire
‘Discuss Atrocities On Muslims In India’: Jamia Semester Exam Question Under Fire
Cities
‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Here To Stay In Delhi Beyond GRAP-IV, Says Environment Minister
‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Here To Stay In Delhi Beyond GRAP-IV, Says Environment Minister
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget