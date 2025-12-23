Explorer
SIR Phase One: 43 Lakh Voters Dropped In MP, 27 Lakh In Chhattisgarh
In the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), nearly 43 lakh voters’ names have been removed from the electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh. In Chhattisgarh, more than 27 lakh voters were deleted from the voter list during the same phase.
The Election Commission of India on Monday published the Integrated Draft Electoral Roll for Madhya Pradesh under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision, marking the first major update of the state’s voter database in more than two decades.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
