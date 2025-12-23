Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldGreta Thunberg Arrested During Protest Backing Pro-Palestinian Hunger Strike In London

Greta Thunberg Arrested During Protest Backing Pro-Palestinian Hunger Strike In London

Detained under UK terrorism laws, Thunberg held a sign opposing genocide and supporting the prisoners. The protest highlighted tensions surrounding Israel's actions in Gaza and the detention of activists.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 06:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

London police on Tuesday arrested Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during a demonstration in support of pro-Palestinian hunger strikers, according to Palestinian activist groups involved in the protest.

The arrest took place during a demonstration linked to prisoners accused of supporting Palestine Action, a group banned in the United Kingdom. Activist group Prisoners for Palestine said Thunberg was detained while participating in what it described as a “lock-on protest” in central London.

Arrest made under UK terrorism laws

In a statement, Prisoners for Palestine said Thunberg was arrested under the UK Terrorism Act. The group alleged that the protest aimed to draw attention to the detention of activists it described as “Palestine Action prisoners,” some of whom are currently on hunger strike.

According to the statement, Thunberg was holding a placard that read, “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide,” at the time of her arrest. The group did not provide further details on the charges she may face.

Protest highlights wider political tensions

The prisoners at the centre of the protest are being held on multiple charges, including alleged support for the banned Palestine Action group, the activists said. Demonstrators gathered to express solidarity with the detainees and to criticise Israel’s actions in Gaza, a theme that has increasingly featured in pro-Palestinian protests across Europe.

Thunberg, best known for her global climate activism, has in recent months spoken out more frequently on the Israel-Gaza conflict, drawing both support and criticism. Her arrest adds to a growing list of high-profile detentions linked to demonstrations over the war, as authorities across Europe grapple with protests that often test the limits of public order laws.

London’s Metropolitan Police have not yet issued a detailed statement on the arrest.

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
London Greta Thunberg Pro Palestine Protest
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Kolkata Witnesses Violence During Protest Over Killing Of Hindus In Bangladesh; Monk Injured
Kolkata Witnesses Violence During Protest Over Killing Of Hindus In Bangladesh; Monk Injured
India
‘Discuss Atrocities On Muslims In India’: Jamia Semester Exam Question Under Fire
‘Discuss Atrocities On Muslims In India’: Jamia Semester Exam Question Under Fire
Cities
Barricades Breached, Slogans Raised Outside Bangladesh High Commission Over Hindu Killing | VIDEO
Barricades Breached, Slogans Raised Outside Bangladesh High Commission Over Hindu Killing | VIDEO
Cities
‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Here To Stay In Delhi Beyond GRAP-IV, Says Environment Minister
‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Here To Stay In Delhi Beyond GRAP-IV, Says Environment Minister
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget