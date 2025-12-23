Greta Thunberg Arrested During Protest Backing Pro-Palestinian Hunger Strike In London

London police on Tuesday arrested Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during a demonstration in support of pro-Palestinian hunger strikers, according to Palestinian activist groups involved in the protest.

The arrest took place during a demonstration linked to prisoners accused of supporting Palestine Action, a group banned in the United Kingdom. Activist group Prisoners for Palestine said Thunberg was detained while participating in what it described as a “lock-on protest” in central London.

Arrest made under UK terrorism laws

In a statement, Prisoners for Palestine said Thunberg was arrested under the UK Terrorism Act. The group alleged that the protest aimed to draw attention to the detention of activists it described as “Palestine Action prisoners,” some of whom are currently on hunger strike.

According to the statement, Thunberg was holding a placard that read, “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide,” at the time of her arrest. The group did not provide further details on the charges she may face.

Protest highlights wider political tensions

The prisoners at the centre of the protest are being held on multiple charges, including alleged support for the banned Palestine Action group, the activists said. Demonstrators gathered to express solidarity with the detainees and to criticise Israel’s actions in Gaza, a theme that has increasingly featured in pro-Palestinian protests across Europe.

Thunberg, best known for her global climate activism, has in recent months spoken out more frequently on the Israel-Gaza conflict, drawing both support and criticism. Her arrest adds to a growing list of high-profile detentions linked to demonstrations over the war, as authorities across Europe grapple with protests that often test the limits of public order laws.

London’s Metropolitan Police have not yet issued a detailed statement on the arrest.