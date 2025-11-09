Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Top 7 Winter Skincare Trends That Are Changing The Glow Game

Top 7 Winter Skincare Trends That Are Changing The Glow Game

Recent skincare trends show that people are moving toward gentle care, fixing barriers, and using ingredients that work with the skin's natural rhythm. Here are some winter skincare trends to follow:

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Recent skincare trends show that people are moving toward gentle care, fixing barriers, and using ingredients that work with the skin's natural rhythm. Here are some winter skincare trends to follow:

1. Gentle Cleansing: The first and most important step is still to clean. In the winter, people prefer creamy or milk-based cleansers to foaming ones. They clean well without taking away the oils that are already there. Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or aloe vera in formulas keep skin soft and moist after washing. (Image Source: freepik)
2. Smart Exfoliation: Gentle exfoliation gets rid of dead skin cells that keep moisture from getting in. Lactic acid or fruit enzyme-based exfoliants smooth the skin without causing irritation, unlike harsh scrubs. Charcoal-based scrubs are good for oily skin, and papaya or hyaluronic acid scrubs are good for dry or sensitive skin. (Image Source: freepik)
3. Toners That Add Moisture: In the winter, it's important to use toners that don't have alcohol in them. Rose water, cucumber extract, and hyaluronic acid are some of the ingredients that help the skin regain moisture and get ready for the next steps. They also help keep the pH level stable and reduce dryness. (Image Source: Canva)
4. Serums For Power: Serums are the key to getting a glow in the winter. Niacinamide strengthens the barrier, vitamin C brightens dullness, and hyaluronic acid binds water to the skin. Serums with ceramides in them fix dry skin and make it stronger. They make your skin look smooth and bright when used every day. (Image Source: Canva)
5. Deep Moisturising: Winter needs richer textures that seal in hydration. Moisturisers with shea butter, ceramides, or squalane deeply nourish without feeling greasy. Water-based creams with silica work well for those with oily or combination skin. (Image Source: Canva)
6. Sunscreen Every Day: Sunscreen continues to be a non-negotiable step. Even on cold or cloudy days, UV rays can damage and dry out the skin. Lightweight, hydrating sunscreens with SPF 30 or higher prevent pigmentation and premature ageing. (Image Source: Canva)
7. Vitamin C for Shine: Vitamin C is still a great ingredient this season. It makes you more hydrated, lightens dark spots, and brings back your glow. It helps the skin look even-toned and fresh during the cold months. You can find it in serums, creams, and masks. (Image Source: Canva)
Inputs By: Mr. Pravin Bera, Co-Founder of Dr. Rashel (Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 09 Nov 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
