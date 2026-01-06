Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Pathankot For Spying For Pakistan's ISI

15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Pathankot For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI

Pathankot police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for alleged espionage links with Pakistan’s ISI, triggering statewide alerts over suspected recruitment of minors.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 09:36 AM (IST)

Pathankot police have arrested a 15-year-old boy on charges of espionage, alleging that he was in contact with handlers linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and had been sharing sensitive information related to India for nearly a year. According to investigators, the teenager was under surveillance after intelligence inputs flagged suspicious communication patterns. 

Minor Allegedly In Touch With ISI Handlers For Months

After bringing under surveillance, the officials said technical analysis later established direct links between the boy and handlers based in Pakistan, as reported by India Today. The information was allegedly transmitted through digital communication channels that are now being closely scrutinised by security agencies.

Police revealed that the boy is a resident of Samba district in Jammu and was taken into custody following sustained monitoring of his online activity. During interrogation, investigators reportedly found material indicating that the teenager had been sharing information deemed sensitive from a national security perspective, as per News18. The exact nature and extent of the information compromised is still being assessed.

Fears Of ISI Recruiting Minors Trigger Statewide Alert

Authorities described the case as deeply troubling, noting that preliminary findings suggest a broader pattern in which Pakistan’s intelligence agency may be attempting to recruit minors for espionage purposes. Senior police officials warned that such efforts pose a serious threat to national security, particularly in border states like Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Investigators also claimed that evidence gathered during questioning points to the possible involvement of other minors. In response, alerts have been issued to police stations across Punjab, directing officers to remain vigilant and closely monitor suspicious activities, especially those involving minors and digital communication platforms.

Probe Expands To Online Activity

Given the seriousness of the allegations, law enforcement agencies have widened the scope of the investigation. Officials said a broader review of online activity involving minors is underway, with particular focus on border areas where the risk of exploitation by hostile agencies is considered higher.

Police officers stressed that preventing leaks of sensitive information and protecting children from manipulation remain key priorities.

Published at : 06 Jan 2026 09:36 AM (IST)
Pathankot Pakistan PUNJAB
