Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesObjectionable Slogans Raised Against Modi, Shah At JNU Against Umar Khalid's Bail Rejection; Video Viral

Objectionable Slogans Raised Against Modi, Shah At JNU Against Umar Khalid's Bail Rejection; Video Viral

The apex court cited alleged roles of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in planning the riots while granting bail to five other accused.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Protests broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday after the Supreme Court rejected bail pleas filed by activists and university alumni Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Videos of the protest quickly circulated on social media, with some clips purportedly capturing objectionable slogans being raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and industrialist Gautam Adani.

JNU Marks Anniversary Of 2020 Campus Violence

The protests coincided with the sixth anniversary of the January 5, 2020 violence at the JNU campus, when masked attackers assaulted students and teachers inside the university premises.

Observing the day, JNU described the incident as a “brutal attack” and alleged that those responsible remain unidentified even years later, claiming the attackers continue to be “masked” as no arrests have been made.

Umar, Sharjeel Denied Bail

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam while granting relief to five other accused in the case, citing a “hierarchy of participation” and placing the two on a “qualitatively different footing”.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria said Khalid and Imam were allegedly involved in the “planning, mobilisation and strategic direction” of the February 2020 riots. The court granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad.

The apex court, however, allowed Khalid and Imam to file fresh bail applications either after the examination of protected witnesses or one year from the date of the order.

It was not immediately clear when the five granted bail would be released from jail, though their lawyers expressed hope that the process would be completed by Tuesday.

The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi erupted amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Khalid, who has been in custody since 2020, recently returned to public attention after New York City’s newly sworn-in mayor Zohran Mamdani sent him a handwritten note expressing empathy.

Related Video

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
JNU News SUpreme COurt
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Hindu Trader Killed In Bangladesh Again: Second Death In 24 Hours Raises Alarm
Hindu Trader Killed In Bangladesh Again: Second Death In 24 Hours Raises Alarm
World
'Have To Fix The Country First': Trump Says No Election In Venezuela In Next 30 Days
'Have To Fix The Country First': Trump Says No Election In Venezuela In Next 30 Days
Entertainment
India Inches Closer For Oscars As Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound Advances For Next Round
India Inches Closer For Oscars As Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound Advances For Next Round
World
'I Am Still President': Maduro Says He Was 'Kidnapped'; US Rejects Regime Change In Venezuela
'I Am Still President': Maduro Says He Was 'Kidnapped'; US Rejects Regime Change In Venezuela
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget