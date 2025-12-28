Vastu Tips 2026: 7 Powerful Home Changes That Can Attract Happiness, Wealth And Positive Energy All Year

1. Place The Kitchen In The Southeast For Better Health And Stability: The kitchen represents the fire element, which governs health, digestion and family harmony. As per Vastu, the ideal placement of the kitchen is the southeast direction, known as the Agni Kona. Cooking in this direction strengthens positive energy, improves physical well-being and reduces frequent illnesses in the household. If your stove is placed in the north or west, it can disrupt the natural balance of energies, leading to digestive problems, stress and financial instability. The person cooking should ideally face east while cooking, ensuring mental calmness and healthy nourishment for the family. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)