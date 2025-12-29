Twinkle Khanna Birthday Special: 8 Impressive Looks That Prove She’s A True Fashion Star

1. Emerald Elegance In A Contemporary Look: The author, entrepreneur and style icon stepped out in a deep emerald off-shoulder blouse paired with a rich checkered skirt, creating a look that is equal parts powerful, poised and breathtakingly elegant. Twinkle’s ensemble revolves around a luxurious emerald green skirt featuring a subtle metallic check pattern, which instantly elevates the drape with texture and depth. The colour choice is bold yet sophisticated, making it ideal for evening soirées, festive gatherings and high-profile events. The fabric flows gracefully, sculpting her silhouette while maintaining an understated regal charm. What truly sets the look apart is the off-shoulder blouse, a refreshing, contemporary twist that transforms the traditional look into a runway-worthy creation. (Image Source: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna)