Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleTwinkle Khanna Birthday Special: 8 Impressive Looks That Prove She’s A True Fashion Star

Twinkle Khanna Birthday Special: 8 Impressive Looks That Prove She’s A True Fashion Star

Twinkle Khanna’s birthday special fashion gallery featuring 8 impressive looks that showcase her timeless style, elegance and trendsetting appeal.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Twinkle Khanna’s birthday special fashion gallery featuring 8 impressive looks that showcase her timeless style, elegance and trendsetting appeal.

Twinkle Khanna stuns with her timeless elegance and impeccable fashion sense.

1/8
1. Emerald Elegance In A Contemporary Look: The author, entrepreneur and style icon stepped out in a deep emerald off-shoulder blouse paired with a rich checkered skirt, creating a look that is equal parts powerful, poised and breathtakingly elegant. Twinkle’s ensemble revolves around a luxurious emerald green skirt featuring a subtle metallic check pattern, which instantly elevates the drape with texture and depth. The colour choice is bold yet sophisticated, making it ideal for evening soirées, festive gatherings and high-profile events. The fabric flows gracefully, sculpting her silhouette while maintaining an understated regal charm. What truly sets the look apart is the off-shoulder blouse, a refreshing, contemporary twist that transforms the traditional look into a runway-worthy creation. (Image Source: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna)
1. Emerald Elegance In A Contemporary Look: The author, entrepreneur and style icon stepped out in a deep emerald off-shoulder blouse paired with a rich checkered skirt, creating a look that is equal parts powerful, poised and breathtakingly elegant. Twinkle’s ensemble revolves around a luxurious emerald green skirt featuring a subtle metallic check pattern, which instantly elevates the drape with texture and depth. The colour choice is bold yet sophisticated, making it ideal for evening soirées, festive gatherings and high-profile events. The fabric flows gracefully, sculpting her silhouette while maintaining an understated regal charm. What truly sets the look apart is the off-shoulder blouse, a refreshing, contemporary twist that transforms the traditional look into a runway-worthy creation. (Image Source: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna)
2/8
2. Snake Print Glam: Twinkle Khanna steps into bold, fearless glamour wearing a body-skimming snake print midi dress, layered with a structured beige coat, creating a look that feels both international runway–ready and effortlessly Indian in attitude. The star of this look is the figure-hugging snake print dress, a daring choice that exudes sensual sophistication without ever tipping into excess. The neutral brown and beige tones make the print versatile, while the sleek silhouette highlights Twinkle’s frame with remarkable elegance. Layered over it is a tailored beige coat, worn open and nonchalantly draped, which adds depth, warmth and high-fashion drama. This styling move makes the outfit ideal for winter parties, luxury dinners and red-carpet evenings. (Image Source: Instagram/@vogueindia)
2. Snake Print Glam: Twinkle Khanna steps into bold, fearless glamour wearing a body-skimming snake print midi dress, layered with a structured beige coat, creating a look that feels both international runway–ready and effortlessly Indian in attitude. The star of this look is the figure-hugging snake print dress, a daring choice that exudes sensual sophistication without ever tipping into excess. The neutral brown and beige tones make the print versatile, while the sleek silhouette highlights Twinkle’s frame with remarkable elegance. Layered over it is a tailored beige coat, worn open and nonchalantly draped, which adds depth, warmth and high-fashion drama. This styling move makes the outfit ideal for winter parties, luxury dinners and red-carpet evenings. (Image Source: Instagram/@vogueindia)
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Twinkle Khanna Twinkle Khanna Birthday Celebrity Fashion Bollywood Looks

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Very Horrific Case’: SC Halts Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
‘Very Horrific Case’: SC Halts Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
World
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
India
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
Cities
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Embed widget