Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleChristmas 2025: 7 Thoughtful Gifts To Wrap Your Little Ones With Love And Care

Christmas 2025: 7 Thoughtful Gifts To Wrap Your Little Ones With Love And Care

This Christmas, bring together a selection of conscious and cosy gifting ideas that are gentle on little ones and kind to the planet they will inherit.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
This Christmas, bring together a selection of conscious and cosy gifting ideas that are gentle on little ones and kind to the planet they will inherit.

Christmas 2025

1/8
Winter Jackets That Feel Like a Warm Hug: Winter calls for layers that keep children comfortable allowing them to play freely. Jackets made using recycled poly-fill offer lightweight warmth while subtly introducing children to the idea that clothing choices can be responsible too. Perfect for evening playtime and holiday outings, these jackets combine comfort with care - for kids and our planet. (Image Source: Canva)
Winter Jackets That Feel Like a Warm Hug: Winter calls for layers that keep children comfortable allowing them to play freely. Jackets made using recycled poly-fill offer lightweight warmth while subtly introducing children to the idea that clothing choices can be responsible too. Perfect for evening playtime and holiday outings, these jackets combine comfort with care - for kids and our planet. (Image Source: Canva)
2/8
Organic Cotton Bedding Accessories for Restful Nights: There’s something special about gifting comfort. Bedding crafted from 100% organic cotton creates a soft, chemical-free space for children to rest and recharge. Gentle on sensitive skin and breathable through the night, it’s a gift that supports healthier sleep and happier mornings throughout the festive season and beyond. (Image Source: Canva)
Organic Cotton Bedding Accessories for Restful Nights: There’s something special about gifting comfort. Bedding crafted from 100% organic cotton creates a soft, chemical-free space for children to rest and recharge. Gentle on sensitive skin and breathable through the night, it’s a gift that supports healthier sleep and happier mornings throughout the festive season and beyond. (Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 24 Dec 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gift Ideas Christmas 2025 Christmas Thoughtful Gifts Christmas Gift Ideas

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Metro Expansion Gets Cabinet Nod; Phase-VA Approved With 13 New Stations: Check Details
Delhi Metro Expansion Gets Cabinet Nod; Phase-VA Approved With 13 New Stations: Check Details
India
Unnao Rape Survivor Stopped From Addressing Press, Mother Manhandled
Unnao Rape Survivor Stopped From Addressing Press, Mother Manhandled
World
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
Trending
Mumbai Cathedral Opens Christmas Carols With National Anthem, Leaves Internet With ‘Goosebumps’-Watch
Mumbai Cathedral Opens Christmas Carols With National Anthem, Leaves Internet With ‘Goosebumps’-Watch
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage
BMC Election 2026: Muslim Voter Influence Could Tilt Battle Between Thackeray Alliance and Mahayuti
BMC Polls: Uddhav-Raj Alliance Calculated Move or Risky Gamble Amid Mahayuti’s Stronghold?
UP Politics: BJP’s 40 Brahmin MLAs Hold Key Meeting in Lucknow, Sparks Buzz Ahead of 2027 Polls
BMC Election 2026: Thackeray Cousins Uddhav-Raj Together at Balasaheb Memorial

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Trump-Class Warships: A Bold Push For Naval Supremacy Amid Global Rivalries
Opinion
Embed widget