Shardiya Navratri Day 3: Bollywood Actresses Inpired Royal Blue Ethnic Outfits To Try

Bollywood actresses step out in elegant royal blue ethnic outfits, from sarees to suits, giving the perfect festive style inspiration for Navratri Day 3.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Bollywood Actresses Inpired Royal Blue Ethnic Outfits For Navratri Puja

Karisma looked graceful in this royal blue anarkali with embellished borders. She paired it with a heavy dupatta and statement earrings. (Image Source: Instagram/ therealkarismakapoor)
Karisma looked graceful in this royal blue anarkali with embellished borders. She paired it with a heavy dupatta and statement earrings. (Image Source: Instagram/ therealkarismakapoor)
Kriti wore this royal blue saree with contrasting red and pink borders. She styled it with a sleeveless blouse and chunky jewels, including a bold choker and bangles. (Image Source: Instagram/ kritisnanon)
Kriti wore this royal blue saree with contrasting red and pink borders. She styled it with a sleeveless blouse and chunky jewels, including a bold choker and bangles. (Image Source: Instagram/ kritisnanon)
Kajol chose this floral royal blue saree from the Neelam Chakori Chidiya Chandni collection. She accessorized with a stone-embellished choker. (Image Source: Instagram/ radhikamehra)
Kajol chose this floral royal blue saree from the Neelam Chakori Chidiya Chandni collection. She accessorized with a stone-embellished choker. (Image Source: Instagram/ radhikamehra)
Alia styled her royal blue saree with a golden necklace and a matching maang tika. She tied her hair into a sleek ponytail for a neat finish. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Alia styled her royal blue saree with a golden necklace and a matching maang tika. She tied her hair into a sleek ponytail for a neat finish. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Madhuri wore this deep blue saree with delicate prints and a golden embroidered border. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse, golden earrings, and a bangle bracelet. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
Madhuri wore this deep blue saree with delicate prints and a golden embroidered border. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse, golden earrings, and a bangle bracelet. (Image Source: Instagram/ madhuridixitnene)
Ananya chose this blue velvet kurta with floral embroidery, paired with straight pants. The sleeveless kurta featured a V-neckline, adding a refined touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
Ananya chose this blue velvet kurta with floral embroidery, paired with straight pants. The sleeveless kurta featured a V-neckline, adding a refined touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
Rashmika opted for this royal blue ajrakh saree with geometric patterns and sequin embellishments. She styled it with a sleeveless blouse, a sapphire-diamond necklace, and traditional bangles. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmikamandanna)
Rashmika opted for this royal blue ajrakh saree with geometric patterns and sequin embellishments. She styled it with a sleeveless blouse, a sapphire-diamond necklace, and traditional bangles. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmikamandanna)
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Saree Looks Navratri Outfits Celebrity Festive Fashion Royal Blue Ethnic Wear Navratri Day 3 Styling

Photo Gallery

Advertisement

