Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleBollywood Divas Inspired Dreamy Golden Saree To Try This Wedding Season

Bollywood Divas Inspired Dreamy Golden Saree To Try This Wedding Season

Get inspired by Bollywood divas as they redefine elegance in dreamy golden sarees, perfect for weddings, festive nights, and glamorous celebrations.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Get inspired by Bollywood divas as they redefine elegance in dreamy golden sarees, perfect for weddings, festive nights, and glamorous celebrations.

Bollywood Divas Inspired Golden Saree Looks

1/8
Ananya Panday dazzles in this golden saree that fuses traditional artistry with modern allure. The sheer, embellished drape adorned with sequins and beadwork radiates soft glamour, while her emerald jewellery adds a pop of colour, making the look festive yet refined. (Image Source: Instagram/ taruntahiliani)
Ananya Panday dazzles in this golden saree that fuses traditional artistry with modern allure. The sheer, embellished drape adorned with sequins and beadwork radiates soft glamour, while her emerald jewellery adds a pop of colour, making the look festive yet refined. (Image Source: Instagram/ taruntahiliani)
2/8
Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in this molten-gold organza saree with a subtle shimmer and delicately embellished border. With softly waved hair, minimal jewelry, and luminous makeup, she embodies modern-day grace and sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in this molten-gold organza saree with a subtle shimmer and delicately embellished border. With softly waved hair, minimal jewelry, and luminous makeup, she embodies modern-day grace and sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
3/8
Deepika Padukone stuns in this dramatic black and gold sequined saree, blending traditional elegance with a bold, high-fashion edge. Her sleek drape, strapless blouse, and statement accessories add a fierce and powerful allure. (Image Source: Instagram/ deepikapadukone)
Deepika Padukone stuns in this dramatic black and gold sequined saree, blending traditional elegance with a bold, high-fashion edge. Her sleek drape, strapless blouse, and statement accessories add a fierce and powerful allure. (Image Source: Instagram/ deepikapadukone)
4/8
Katrina Kaif exudes divine grace in this metallic gold saree intricately detailed with embroidery and beadwork. Paired with minimal jewelry, soft waves, and dewy makeup, her look is effortlessly refined and radiantly glamorous. (Image Source: Instagram/ katrinakaif)
Katrina Kaif exudes divine grace in this metallic gold saree intricately detailed with embroidery and beadwork. Paired with minimal jewelry, soft waves, and dewy makeup, her look is effortlessly refined and radiantly glamorous. (Image Source: Instagram/ katrinakaif)
5/8
Alia Bhatt glows in this golden mustard organza saree with minimal zari borders, exuding vintage charm. A deep V-neck blouse, sleek bun, and subtle traditional accessories complete her look of quiet sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Alia Bhatt glows in this golden mustard organza saree with minimal zari borders, exuding vintage charm. A deep V-neck blouse, sleek bun, and subtle traditional accessories complete her look of quiet sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
6/8
Karisma Kapoor dazzles in this shimmering golden saree adorned with intricate sequin and threadwork, exuding regal sophistication. She pairs it with emerald jewellery, a sleek bun, and soft glam makeup, creating a timeless blend of elegance and charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ therealkarismakapoor)
Karisma Kapoor dazzles in this shimmering golden saree adorned with intricate sequin and threadwork, exuding regal sophistication. She pairs it with emerald jewellery, a sleek bun, and soft glam makeup, creating a timeless blend of elegance and charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ therealkarismakapoor)
7/8
Tamannaah Bhatia radiates old-world glamour in this glossy golden saree with delicate borders and a finely embroidered blouse. Her diamond choker, soft curls, and dewy makeup elevate the minimal yet luxurious look effortlessly. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Tamannaah Bhatia radiates old-world glamour in this glossy golden saree with delicate borders and a finely embroidered blouse. Her diamond choker, soft curls, and dewy makeup elevate the minimal yet luxurious look effortlessly. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
8/8
Vaani Kapoor redefines minimal chic in this lustrous silk golden saree with a smooth metallic finish. Styled with a sleeveless blouse, soft waves, and nude makeup, her look proves that understated glamour never goes out of style. (Image Source: Instagram/ vaanikapoor)
Vaani Kapoor redefines minimal chic in this lustrous silk golden saree with a smooth metallic finish. Styled with a sleeveless blouse, soft waves, and nude makeup, her look proves that understated glamour never goes out of style. (Image Source: Instagram/ vaanikapoor)
Published at : 06 Nov 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Celebrity Saree Styles Bollywood Saree Looks Wedding Saree Trends Bollywood-inspired Sarees

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Vote Counting Underway At JNU, Current Trends Show Left Parties’ Alliance Ahead On One Seat
Vote Counting Underway At JNU, Current Trends Show Left Parties’ Alliance Ahead On One Seat
Cricket
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
World
Trump Revises India-Pakistan War Claim, Now Says 8 Planes Shot Down Before Peace Deal
Trump Revises India-Pakistan War Claim: 8 Planes Shot Down, Peace Brokered?
India
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Bihar Polls: High Voter Enthusiasm in Mukama, Digha and Khagaria Despite Early Glitches
Bihar Elections: NDA’s ‘Twin Brothers’ Strategy Marks a First in State Politics
Bihar Polls: Mukama Sees Fierce JDU vs RJD Battle Between Strong Local Leaders

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Embed widget