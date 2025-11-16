'They Raised Slipper To Hit Me': Rohini Acharya After 'Quitting' Politics

After announcing her exit from politics, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday said she was humiliated and abused with filthy language and even a slipper was raised to hit her.

"Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, abused with filthy language, and someone even raised a slipper to hit me. I did not compromise my self-respect, nor did I surrender the truth. And just because of that, I had to endure this insult.

Yesterday, a daughter was forced to leave her crying parents and sisters. I was made to part from my maternal home… I was rendered orphan," she wrote in a post on X.

"May none of you ever have to walk the path I did. May no household ever have a daughter or sister who has to suffer like Rohini," she added.

Rohini stunned supporters with a cryptic post announcing that she was "quitting" politics and disowning her family after RJD-led Mahagathbandhan suffered a major defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections.

In the same post, she named two individuals, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, claiming she had only acted on their instructions, yet was being blamed for everything.

"I'm quitting politics and I’m disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do… and I’m taking all the blame,” wrote Rohini, a Singapore-based doctor who donated a kidney to her father in 2022.

Who Are Sanjay Yadav And Rameez?

Sanjay Yadav is a long-time associate of Rohini’s brother Tejashwi Yadav, as per PTI. Born in Haryana in 1984, he joined the RJD in 2012 and quickly rose through the ranks, eventually being elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2024. He is considered one of Tejashwi’s closest aides and political strategists.

Rameez, meanwhile, is known to be an old friend of Tejashwi. He belongs to a political family in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and is believed to be part of the former deputy chief minister’s inner circle.

Rohini had unsuccessfully contested the Saran Lok Sabha seat in 2024. Her sudden declaration came amid murmurs that she had been upset with the expulsion of her elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the RJD.

Despite the reported strains, she was seen actively campaigning for Tejashwi during the assembly polls, making her dramatic announcement even more surprising.

What led to her public outburst remains unclear, but her comments have sparked intense speculation inside the party and beyond.