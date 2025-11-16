New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports

A new government is expected to take shape in Bihar within the next three days. According to sources, the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held on November 19 or 20, with the final date contingent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s availability. The NDA secured a sweeping victory in the Bihar elections, with both the JDU and BJP significantly improving their performance compared to 2020.

The Election Commission on Thursday announced the results for all 243 seats of the Bihar Assembly, giving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a sweeping victory with 202 seats. The Mahagathbandhan managed to win only 35 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured 5 seats, marking its debut presence in the state assembly.

The outcome signals a clear mandate from Bihar’s electorate and reinforces the NDA’s strong political footing in the state. Political observers note that the Mahagathbandhan’s disappointing tally highlights the need for a strategic rethink ahead of future elections.