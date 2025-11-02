Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleShahrukh Khan Birthday Special: 6 Times King Khan Ruled In All-Black Ensemble

Shahrukh Khan Birthday Special: 6 Times King Khan Ruled In All-Black Ensemble

Celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday with his 6 iconic all-black looks that define his timeless charm and regal elegance.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Shahrukh Khan In All-Black Outfits

1/6
At his Met Gala debut, Shah Rukh commands attention in a dramatic long black overcoat, silk innerwear, and flowing trousers. Layered chains, a star-shaped brooch, and a cane add a royal, gothic flair, blending elegance with bold theatricality. (Image Source: Instagram/ sabyasachiofficial)
2/6
SRK channels modern Indian royalty in a black long kurta paired with draped dhoti-style pants. The subtle embellishments and sleek tailoring highlight his refined taste, perfectly merging tradition with contemporary style. (Image Source: Instagram/ manishmalhotraworld)
3/6
Shah Rukh Khan redefines timeless sophistication in a sleek black tuxedo paired with a black shirt. The satin lapels and metallic watch add just the right hint of luxury. This monochrome ensemble radiates pure confidence and polished charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ manishmalhotraworld)
4/6
King Khan embraces a laid-back yet luxe vibe in a double-breasted black blazer with metallic buttons and wide-legged trousers. The look strikes a perfect balance between structure and ease, proving that comfort can be effortlessly classy. (Image Source: Instagram/ manishmalhotraworld)
5/6
Switching gears to edgy streetwear, SRK rocks a black bomber jacket, cargo pants, and high-top sneakers. The zippers, metallic details, and tousled hair give him a rugged yet stylish off-duty charm that screams confidence. (Image Source: Instagram/ iamsrk)
6/6
Simple yet striking, Shah Rukh stuns in a fitted black shirt and trousers under glowing mirror lights. The clean tailoring, minimal accessories, and quiet confidence make this an example of effortless sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/ iamsrk)
Published at : 02 Nov 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
Shahrukh Khan Birthday Special Shah Rukh Khan Fashion Srk All Black Looks Shah Rukh Khan Outfits Srk Black Suit

Photo Gallery

