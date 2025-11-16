Thousands Join 'Gen Z' Protests In Mexico Against Crime, Corruption After Mayor's Killing

Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Mexico City on Saturday, demanding action against rising crime, corruption, and impunity. The march, led by members of Generation Z, drew strong support from older citizens and opposition party backers who shared the protesters’ frustration with the country’s deep-rooted problems.

Generation Z, typically defined as those born between the late 1990s and early 2010s, has driven a wave of youth-led activism across the world this year. From pushing back against inequality to fighting democratic backsliding, these protests have marked a generational turning point. In September, similar demonstrations in Nepal erupted after a social media ban and eventually led to the prime minister’s resignation.

Clashes Erupt In Mexico City

The demonstration in Mexico City, which erupted after the public killing of a mayor earlier this month, turned violent when a group of hooded individuals tore down barricades near the National Palace, where President Sheinbaum resides. Riot police responded with tear gas, and violent clashes broke out, according to Reuters.

Mexico City’s Public Safety Secretary, Pablo Vázquez, said 100 police officers were injured, with 40 requiring hospitalisation. Around 20 civilians were also hurt. Authorities arrested 20 people, while another 20 faced administrative charges, he confirmed.

The protestors demanded President Claudia Sheinbaum's resignation over alleged government ties to cartels following the November 1 assassination of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez.

The protests spread beyond the capital across several states, including Michoacan, still reeling from the killing of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo, who was shot dead on November 1 during a public Day of the Dead event.

Protesters there wore straw hats to honour Manzo’s political movement and shouted slogans like “Carlos did not die, the government killed him.” Others chanted “Out, Morena,” targeting Sheinbaum’s ruling party.

For many, the protest was personal. “Doctors are also exposed to the insecurity gripping the country, where you can be murdered and nothing happens,” said Arizbeth Garcia, a 43-year-old physician who joined the march to call for more funding for public hospitals and improved safety for medical workers.

President Sheinbaum Alleges Right-Wing Groups Infiltrating Youth

A group calling itself “Generation Z Mexico,” which organized the protests, described itself in an online manifesto as nonpartisan, representing youth disillusioned by violence, corruption, and abuse of power. Regardless of political affiliation, the movement signalled growing impatience among young Mexicans demanding real change.

Despite mounting criticism, President Claudia Sheinbaum maintains high approval ratings. However, a recent series of violent incidents, including the assassination of Mayor Carlos Manzo from Michoacan, has intensified public anger. Days before the march, Sheinbaum accused right-wing groups of trying to infiltrate the youth movement and using social media bots to inflate turnout.

Several Gen Z influencers, once key organisers, distanced themselves from the protest amid claims of politicisation. In contrast, prominent conservative figures such as former President Vicente Fox and billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego voiced open support.