HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleRed Banarasi Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Beauties For A Regal Wedding Look

Red Banarasi Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Beauties For A Regal Wedding Look

Take style inspiration from Bollywood divas as they redefine elegance in stunning red silk sarees this wedding season.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
Take style inspiration from Bollywood divas as they redefine elegance in stunning red silk sarees this wedding season.

Red Banarasi Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Actresses

1/7
Rakul Preet Singh stuns in this rich red Banarasi silk saree adorned with gold zari motifs and a beautifully woven border. Paired with a golden blouse and traditional jewellery, her sleek bun and soft glam makeup highlight the saree’s timeless elegance, perfect for festive or wedding occasions. (Image Source: Instagram/ rakulpreet)
Rakul Preet Singh stuns in this rich red Banarasi silk saree adorned with gold zari motifs and a beautifully woven border. Paired with a golden blouse and traditional jewellery, her sleek bun and soft glam makeup highlight the saree’s timeless elegance, perfect for festive or wedding occasions. (Image Source: Instagram/ rakulpreet)
2/7
Kajal Aggarwal dazzles in this radiant red Banarasi saree detailed with gold zari work and a broad traditional border. Her sleeveless blouse and statement choker add a touch of modern charm to this regal ensemble, creating an effortlessly graceful festive look. (Image Source: Instagram/ kajalaggarwalofficial)
Kajal Aggarwal dazzles in this radiant red Banarasi saree detailed with gold zari work and a broad traditional border. Her sleeveless blouse and statement choker add a touch of modern charm to this regal ensemble, creating an effortlessly graceful festive look. (Image Source: Instagram/ kajalaggarwalofficial)
3/7
Aditi Rao Hydari captivates in this red silk saree featuring a gold zari border that exudes understated luxury. Her vibrant multi-hued blouse and regal kundan choker add depth and colour contrast, perfectly blending traditional craftsmanship with modern sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
Aditi Rao Hydari captivates in this red silk saree featuring a gold zari border that exudes understated luxury. Her vibrant multi-hued blouse and regal kundan choker add depth and colour contrast, perfectly blending traditional craftsmanship with modern sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
4/7
Tara Sutaria looks ethereal in this magnificent red silk saree with intricate gold floral motifs and a lavish border. Styled with a deep red blouse, emerald and pearl jewellery, and a sleek bun, her look radiates heritage luxury and classic Indian elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ tarasutaria)
Tara Sutaria looks ethereal in this magnificent red silk saree with intricate gold floral motifs and a lavish border. Styled with a deep red blouse, emerald and pearl jewellery, and a sleek bun, her look radiates heritage luxury and classic Indian elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ tarasutaria)
5/7
Sonakshi Sinha embraces traditional grace in this red silk saree with delicate gold butis and a rich zari border. Accentuated by her gajra bun, bold bindi, and emerald choker, she beautifully balances simplicity with regal poise for a festive-perfect look. (Image Source: Instagram/ aslisona)
Sonakshi Sinha embraces traditional grace in this red silk saree with delicate gold butis and a rich zari border. Accentuated by her gajra bun, bold bindi, and emerald choker, she beautifully balances simplicity with regal poise for a festive-perfect look. (Image Source: Instagram/ aslisona)
6/7
Mrunal Thakur enchants in this red silk saree with golden floral and paisley zari motifs and a contrasting purple-gold border. Paired with classic gold jewelry and subtle makeup, her look reflects timeless South Indian elegance and traditional charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Mrunal Thakur enchants in this red silk saree with golden floral and paisley zari motifs and a contrasting purple-gold border. Paired with classic gold jewelry and subtle makeup, her look reflects timeless South Indian elegance and traditional charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
7/7
Samantha Prabhu embodies grace in this deep red silk saree featuring subtle gold zari work and a wide border. With minimal jewellery and softly styled hair, she showcases how simplicity can redefine elegance, making it ideal for weddings or cultural celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ samantharuthprabhuoffl)
Samantha Prabhu embodies grace in this deep red silk saree featuring subtle gold zari work and a wide border. With minimal jewellery and softly styled hair, she showcases how simplicity can redefine elegance, making it ideal for weddings or cultural celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ samantharuthprabhuoffl)
Published at : 12 Nov 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Celebrity Saree Inspiration Bollywood Ethnic Fashion Bollywood Red Silk Saree Red Banarasi Saree Look Traditional Indian Saree Bridal Saree Trends

