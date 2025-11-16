RSS Leader's Son Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Men In Punjab's Ferozepur

Senior RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora's son Naveen Arora was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Ferozepur. The incident took place on Saturday evening when Arora was returning home on foot from his shop. A probe has been launched into the killing, which is believed to be a targeted attack.

Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh said that police are investigating the matter and that CCTVs in the area are being scanned. Police teams have also been deployed as efforts are underway to identify and nab the assailants.

"Naveen, aged between 30 to 40 years, was shot dead while returning home by two unknown men... We are investigating the case and deployed teams and checking the CCTV footage as well... 3-4 SHOs, 2 DSP are also working on this... The culprits will be punished as per law," he said.

Firozpur SSP Bhupinder Singh says, "Naveen, aged between 30 to 40 years, was shot dead while returning home by two unknown men... We are investigating the… pic.twitter.com/rE9y4UTSmO — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2025

RSS leader Baldev Arora said that he was at his shop when Naveen left to take his children to the park. "After 15 minutes, someone informed me he was shot by someone in the way," he said.

#WATCH | Punjab | Baldev Arora, father of the deceased Naveen Arora, says, "I was sitting at our shop when my son left to take his children to the park... After 15 minutes, someone informed me he was shot by someone in the way, and that too in a manner that he died on the spot...… https://t.co/SyAwcBUIKG pic.twitter.com/a39DkJaYaA — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2025

Naveen was reportedly shot from a close range and was critically injured. He was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

The deceased's relative alleged that the murder was carried out in a planned manner with a recce. He further claimed that Naveen was killed since his father is an RSS worker and the assailants wanted to create chaos in the city.

"The father and grandfather of the deceased were very senior workers of RSS... While he (Naveen) was going home from his shop, 2 men shot him and he might have died on the spot as the hospital declared him brought dead," he said.

The motive behind the killing remains unknown.