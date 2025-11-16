Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Tuesday said that three 9 mm cartridges, including two live and one empty, were recovered from the car blast site near the Red Fort. These cartridges belong to a category of ammunition prohibited for civilian possession, are are typically restricted to security forces or individuals with special authorisation.

Delhi Police, however, clarified that no pistol or any weapon parts were found at the scene, and that investigations are ongoing to determine how the cartridges ended up at the blast scene, news agency ANI reported.

The development comes amid an escalating multi-agency probe into the Red Fort blast that claimed 13 lives and the activities of individuals linked to the Al Falah University.

In another related development, Delhi Police detained three people, including two doctors from Haryana's Al Falah University, in connection with the blast. Two separate FIRs were registered against the institution over alleged irregularities flagged by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Both statutory bodies had highlighted "major irregularities" in the university's functioning.

2 More Doctors Detained As Car Blast Probe Underway

Two doctors from Al-Falah University, Mohammad and Mustakim, who were acquainted with Dr Umar Nabi, the driver of the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday, have been detained. The Special Cell and the NIA picked them up during coordinated raids in Dhauj, Nuh and nearby areas late Friday.

Sources said both doctors were allegedly in touch with Dr Muzammil Ganaie, the arrested key suspect in what investigators describe as a “white-collar terror module”. They were also known to be close associates of Umar.

During preliminary questioning, one of them claimed he was in Delhi on the day of the blast to attend an interview at AIIMS, officials said. Their statements are now being cross-checked to determine the extent of their links to Ganaie and their possible role in the wider conspiracy.

Police have also detained another man, Dinesh alias Dabbu, for allegedly selling fertilisers without a licence. Probes indicate members of the module had pooled around Rs 26 lakh to procure explosive materials and spent Rs 3 lakh of that amount to buy NPK fertiliser, a compound often used in bomb-making. Police are examining whether Dinesh supplied the fertiliser to the suspects and if his operations went beyond illegal sales.

Police teams have additionally questioned a tea seller in Wazirpur Industrial Area, where Umar stopped for about 10–15 minutes before the explosion.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)